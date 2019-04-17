28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares rose 29.3 percent to $1.18 in pre-market trading after the company announced its research has demonstrated that Annamycin is able to 'significantly improve' survival in aggressive forms of triple negative breast cancer.
- Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) rose 20.4 percent to $6.49 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will be acquired by Apollo funds for $6.50 per share in cash.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 14.9 percent to $ 2.24 in pre-market trading after falling 36.07 percent on Tuesday.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NASDAQ: JMIA) rose 13.1 percent to $48.65 in pre-market trading after surging 34.88 percent on Tuesday.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) rose 12.6 percent to $21.30 in pre-market trading after the company withdrew its 7.8 million share offering.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares rose 11.1 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading. ZK International said it expects FY19 sales of approximately $68.6 million, versus $54.9 million in the year-ago period.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) rose 9.6 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares rose 9 percent to $76.77 in pre-market trading after the company settled its royalty dispute with Apple. Several analysts upgraded Qualcomm shares following the settlement.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) rose 8.2 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) rose 6.4 percent to $22.60 in pre-market trading.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 6.2 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.50 percent on Tuesday.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 6.1 percent to $5.63 in pre-market trading.
- ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) rose 5.5 percent to $21.04 in pre-market trading following Q1 earnings.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) rose 5.4 percent to $5.30 in pre-market trading.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 5.4 percent to $6.27 in pre-market trading.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 4.7 percent to $4.66 in pre-market trading after declining 6.32 percent on Tuesday.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) rose 3.5 percent to $78.50 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) rose 2.3 percent to $48.08 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) rose 2.2 percent to $125.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) fell 11.9 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) fell 7.4 percent to $28.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) fell 7 percent to $5.59 in pre-market trading after news that the U.S. Department of Justice told the company it's opposed to the proposed merger with T-Mobile USA in its current form; T-Mobile shares are also down. No decision has been made yet.
- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) fell 6.7 percent to $28.80 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q1 results.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 6.5 percent to $40.35 in pre-market trading.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) fell 5.1 percent to $60.50 in pre-market trading.
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) fell 4 percent to $71.15 in pre-market trading following reports indicating that the proposed merger with Sprint has run into resistance from DOJ antitrust staff.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) fell 3.6 percent to $2.13 in pre-market trading after declining 12.99 percent on Tuesday.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) fell 2.7 percent to $141.21 in pre-market trading. IBM reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.