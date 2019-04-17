40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Jumia Technologies AG (NASDAQ: JMIA) shares surged 34.88 percent to close at $43.04 on Tuesday after the stock increased 68% in its first 2 days as a publicly traded company.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) rose 31.92 percent to close at $22.69. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher following upbeat home price data from China. Trade negotiations with the USA appeared to help lift sentiment.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) shares rose 25.28 percent to close at $6.74 after the company announced a collaboration agreement with BioSense global. Rexahn will an receive undisclosed upfront payment.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) gained 23.21 percent to close at $70.45 amid reports the company has settled its royalty dispute with Apple.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) rose 22.69 percent to close at $13.25.
- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) shares gained 18.8 percent to close at $4.55.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) climbed 19.2 percent to close at $3.85.
- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) rose 16.34 percent to close at $8.26.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) gained 11.11 percent to close at $8.50 after announcing Q4 results.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares rose 14.52 percent to close at $22.00. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher following upbeat home price data from China. Trade negotiations with the USA appeared to help lift sentiment.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) rose 14.52 percent to close at $2.84.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 14.49 percent to close at $3.95.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) rose 14.29 percent to close at $2.64.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) gained 13.92 percent to close at $3.11.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) climbed 12.71 percent to close at $6.65.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) gained 12.6 percent to close at $13.49.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) rose 12.58 percent to close at $10.29 after the company and joint venture partner Chiyoda announced that Train 1 of the Cameron LNG project reached the final commissioning stage.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) rose 11.73 percent to close at $3.81.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 11.21 percent to close at $5.95.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) gained 10.73 percent to close at $4.23.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) climbed 10.01 percent to close at $ 16.26.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) rose 9.52 percent to close at $11.62.
Losers
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 36.07 percent to close at $1.95.
- ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) shares tumbled 33.33 percent to close at $1.46 after the company announced it will decelerate its blockchain platform and engage in a 40%-45% workforce reduction.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) dropped 28.07 percent to close at $24.47 after the company announced Phase 1 clinical trial results for its Suvodirsen.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) fell 18.69 percent to close at $1.74 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) fell 17.32 percent to close at $2.53.
- Aerohive Networks, Inc.. (NASDAQ: HIVE) fell 16.86 percent to close at $3.50 after the company cut Q1 earnings guidance.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) dropped 16.84 percent to close at $3.26.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) fell 16.31 percent to close at $2.72.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) dropped 15.2 percent to close at $2.90.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) dipped 15.12 percent to close at $7.75.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) fell 13.6 percent to close at $4.13.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares declined 12.99 percent to close at $2.21.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) dipped 11.38 percent to close at $9.97.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) dropped 11.27 percent to close at $25.59. Shares of several healthcare companies traded lower amid continued concerns over policy uncertainty, such as the fate of Obamacare and the possibility of 'Medicare for all' proposals going into the 2020 Presidential primaries.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NYSE: VFF) shares fell 10.87 percent to close at $11.31 after short seller Andrew Left of Citron Research announced a short position on the stock citing 'red flags' and potential fraud, which could trigger SEC action against the company.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) fell 10 percent to close at $114.38 amid continued concerns over policy uncertainty, such as the fate of Obamacare and the possibility of 'Medicare for all' proposals going into the 2020 Presidential primaries.
- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) shares fell 9.9 percent to close at $115.89.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) fell 9.05 percent to close at $9.04.
