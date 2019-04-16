6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.02, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales were inline at $3.01 billion.
- United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) shares are up 3 percent a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted EPS of $1.15 beat the 96-cent estimates, while sale sof $9.59 billion was in line.
Losers
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) shares are down after news that the U.S. Department of Justice told the company it's opposed to the proposed merger with T-Mobile USA (NASDAQ: TMUS) in its current form; T-Mobile shares are also down. No decision has been made yet.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares are down 2 percent reporting a first-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.25 per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $18.2 billion, missing estimates by $31 million.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are down 1 percent despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 76 cents per share, beating estimates by 19 cents. Sales came in at $4.521 billion, beating estimates by $21 million. The company issued lower-than-expected guidance.
