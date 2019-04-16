44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares surged 42.7 percent to close at $2.54 on Monday after the company disclosed an agreement with Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize FCX-007. Fibrocell will receive a $30M upfront payment.
- Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 32.52 percent to close at $20.74 after the company withdrew its S-1 registration form, indicating it will not dilute shares.
- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) shares rose 31.14 percent to close at $39.00 after the company won a military contract and reaffirmed its 2019 guidance.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) gained 30.22 percent to close at $3.62.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) rose 30 percent to close at $3.25 after falling 18.03 percent on Friday.
- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) shares gained 29.25 percent to close at $38.00 after the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC in all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) climbed 25.33 percent to close at $31.91.
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 20.21 percent to close at $3.4500 after company announced plans to repay its 9.5% convertible notes with cash from a business transaction and proceeds from a planned equity investment from Foris Ventures.
- Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) gained 18.27 percent to close at $2.7201 after announcing business combination with Difference Capital Financial.
- Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW) shares rose 17.87 percent to close at $31.99 after the company agreed to be acquired by Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) for $33.15 per share in cash for a total value of $4.9 billion.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) rose 14.47 percent to close at $23.73 after the company provided Q2 sales guidance close to inline with estimates and Q2 EBITDA guidance of $185-$195 million.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 14.55 percent to close at $14.25.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) rose 14.1 percent to close at $2.59.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) gained 13.79 percent to close at $2.31.
- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) climbed 13.55 percent to close at $2.43.
- Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) gained 13.12 percent to close at $44.41 after the company announced it would acquire Paragon Services for $1.2 billion.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 12.32 percent to close at $3.92.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) rose 11.75 percent to close at $16.45.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) gained 11.48 percent to close at $9.13 after the company announced an agreement with Endpoint IP to monetize its mobile patent portfolio.
- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) gained 10.08 percent to close at $7.10.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) climbed 8.46 percent to close at $4.2300 after the company announced early repayment of a bank loan, saving the company approximately $2.5 million of interest expenses.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) rose 8.06 percent to close at $4.56 after the company said it expects Q1 EBITDA to be higher than initially expected.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 6.32 percent to close at $14.31 after the company's AXS-05 met its Primary Endpoint in a Phase 2 smoking cessation trial.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) climbed 5.42 percent to close at $18.66.
Losers
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) fell 68.55 percent to close at $0.1557 after the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares tumbled 55.61 percent to close at $5.10 after the company reported pricing of $10.8 million underwritten public offering.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) dropped 25.55 percent to close at $0.6999 after the company reported 2018 sales fell 25% year-over-year and announced a 2.36 million share offering.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) fell 21.34 percent to close at $14.78 after the company presented interim data from two Phase 2a studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV-infected subjects in a late-breaker oral session at the EASL 2019.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 14.85 percent to close at $8.60 after announcing worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and revenue results.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 12.48 percent to close at $20.55 after the company announced it would stop its Phase 2 ATLAS study of Rubraca.
- The McClatchy Company (NYSE: MNI) dropped 11.92 percent to close at $3.48.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) fell 11.63 percent to close at $14.66.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) dropped 11.59 percent to close at $3.5100.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) dipped 11.42 percent to close at $3.18.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) fell 11.03 percent to close at $2.5800.
- Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) shares declined 10.8 percent to close at $5.12 after the company's CEO, Tony Maranto, announced his resignation.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) dipped 9.89 percent to close at $2.3700.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) dropped 9.84 percent to close at $5.50.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) shares fell 9.51 percent to close at $2.5700. Cidara Therapeutics selected first clinical development candidate from its Cloudbreak influenza program.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) fell 9.34 percent to close at $164.04 after the stock was downgraded by Stephens and BMO capital following the $4.4 billion sale of its Epsilon division.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares fell 9.24 percent to close at $8.35.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares dropped 8.18 percent to close at $2.0200.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) dropped 7.69 percent to close at $1.9200 after the company filed for a $50 million equity and debt offering.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 6.43 percent to close at $5.38 after rising 14.09 percent on Friday.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.