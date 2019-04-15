FreightWaves Releases Air Temperature Forecasts And Fleet Count Data In SONAR

FreightWaves continues to enhance the SONAR platform by adding the following new data and features this week:

Freight data now has sortable categories in the mapping tool

Air temperature added to the location forecast data viewable in the mapping widget

Added new index category to the existing freight data grid, which allows the user to filter data by specific categories

Redesigned the build watchlist function to make it easier to build different types of watchlists. Users are now able to browse, search, and use existing in a single view

Added FMCSA fleet count data. This monthly data provides insight into how many fleets are registering with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which gives the user insight into how many new trucking companies are entering the market. It will give an indication of how the trucking sector is growing

Total count of fleets registered in the U.S. both private and for hire. (SONAR: FCFH.USA)

Users can access this data under the "Fleet Count" category in the search bar and will be able to select the following data points on a national level:

Total count of fleets authorized for hire - FCFH Total count of fleets - FCTC Total count of fleets with 1-6 power units - FCTCO Total count of fleets with 7-11 power units - FCTCS Total count of fleets with 12-19 power units - FCTCT Total count of fleets with 20-100 power units - FCTCM Total count of fleets with 101-999 power units - FCTCL Total count of fleets with 1000+ power units - FCTCE Image sourced from Pixabay

