48 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Jumia Technologies AG (NASDAQ: JMIA) shares jumped 75.59 percent to close at $25.46 on Friday. Jumia priced its IPO at $14.50 per ADS.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares climbed 32.99 percent to close at $11.49 on no new news following an offering announced on Thursday. Reebonz has been an extremely momentous stock over the last month.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) gained 32.01 percent to close at $61.78 after Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced plans to acquire Anadarko Petroleum for $33 billion.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) gained 22.34 percent to close at $4.4900.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 20.65 percent to close at $23.08 after California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed fixes to the state's wildfire crisis and signaled that the company could receive assistance.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) shares rose 19.96 percent to close at $58.24 amid unconfirmed rumors the company is exploring a sale.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares climbed 19.17 percent to close at $0.6900 following news of CE Mark clearance for its next-gen 2.0 platform in the European Union.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 17.79 percent to close at $9.80.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 16.67 percent to close at $7.00 on continued strength after the company on Thursday stated it aims to secure FDA approval for its IMM-124E therapeutic; the company also received a U.S. patent on its drug composition to treat Clostridium difficile.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) rose 14.09 percent to close at $5.75.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) climbed 13.65 percent to close at $20.73 after Bank of America upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) rose 11.75 percent to close at $3.90.
- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) gained 11.73 percent to close at $20.29. Shares of several companies in the oil & gas space are trading higher after Chevron announced it will acquire Anadarko Petroleum for $33 billion.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) gained 11.54 percent to close at $130.06 after the company detailed the launch of its Disney+ streaming service. Analysts at JP Morgan reinstated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and $137 price target.
- Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) rose 11.53 percent to close at $168.32 following Chevron-Anadarko deal.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) rose 10.87 percent to close at $5.71 after reporting share repurchase of all of remaining shares held by Kunlun.
- Hangzhou Ruhnn Holding Co.,Ltd (NASDAQ: RUHN) gained 9.74 percent to close at $6.87.
- Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) climbed 8.75 percent to close at $113.89. Shares of several companies in the oil & gas space are trading higher after Chevron announced it will acquire Anadarko Petroleum for $33 billion.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) gained 8.47 percent to close at $14.72 after Guggenheim initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $25 price target.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) rose 8.03 percent to close at $8.21 following Chevron-Anadarko deal.
- Vital Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTL) gained 7.78 percent to close at $0.8300 on continued momentum following Wednesday news of a smaller Q4 net loss compared to last year.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) rose 7.38 percent to close at $33.48.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) rose 7.21 percent to close at $6.99.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) gained 6.92 percent to close at $26.87.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 5.51 percent to close at $42.29 after the company announced it would replace Goldcorp in the S&P/TSX 60 Index on April 18th. Also, it entered into a partnership with CARP.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) rose 4.69 percent to close at $111.21 following better-than-expected Q1 earnings and sales.
Losers
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) shares dipped 49.05 percent to close at $0.6623 after it announced shelving of a study of a pipeline asset. TRACON, which develops novel targeted therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration, with the latter through its license to Santen, said it terminated a late-stage study dubbed TAPPAS, of TRC105 in combination with Votrient in patients with advanced or metastatic angiosarcoma. The decision to terminate the study was due to futility, based on the recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee, which had reviewed the interim unblinded safety and efficacy data. The trial had enrolled 120 patients.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) dipped 20.92 percent to close at $0.1890 after the company announced an offering of up to 383.53 million shares of common stock.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares dropped 20 percent to close at $1.64 after jumping 154.66 percent on Thursday.
- Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA) shares dropped 19.62 percent to close at $9.83.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) fell 18.03 percent to close at $2.50 after declining 20.78 percent on Thursday.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) shares fell 16.75 percent to close at $12.57 after the company filed for a 5.67 million share common stock and warrants offering.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) fell 15.47 percent to close at $3.06 in a sell off. Shares spiked on Thursday after the company announced it is now the official operator of A+E's 'Ancient Aliens: The Game' title.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) shares dropped 15.47 percent to close at $2.9500.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) dropped 13.55 percent to close at $10.14.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) dropped 13.35 percent to close at $4.2500.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares fell 13.04 percent to close at $2.2000.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) dropped 12.96 percent to close at $2.3500.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) fell 12.73 percent to close at $2.4000.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) dropped 12.21 percent to close at $1.8700.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) dipped 11.72 percent to close at $6.10.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) fell 9.29 percent to close at $14.94 following media reports the company will postpone an increase of diesel prices following pressure from the Brazilian president.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares dropped 8.8 percent to close at $1.14 after the company reported an offering of 1.655 million shares at $1 per share.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) dropped 6.01 percent to close at $13.14 after Michael Nevin of Icahn Enterprises resigned from the board, citing disagreements with the board of directors and its Chairman's oversight of the companies operations, policies and practices.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) fell 5.76 percent to close at $65.40 after Wedbush lowered its price target from $130 to $100.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) dropped 5.66 percent to close at $25.66 after Macquarie downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $34 to $28. Allegheny said it expects Q1 earnings of $0.10 to $0.13 per share on sales of approximately $1 billion.
- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) dipped 5.45 percent to close at $27.78 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) fell 4.94 percent to close at $119.76 after the company announced plans to acquire Anadarko Petroleum for $33 billion.
