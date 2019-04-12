48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) jumped 111.5 percent to $18.27 on no new news following an offering announced on Thursday. Reebonz has been an extremely momentous stock over the last month.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NASDAQ: JMIA) shares rose 55.4 percent to $22.53. Jumia priced its IPO at $14.50 per ADS.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) climbed 44.8 percent to $7.30.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) gained 32.6 percent to $62.07 after Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced plans to acquire Anadarko Petroleum for $33 billion.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 24.4 percent to $7.46 on continued strength after the company on Thursday stated it aims to secure FDA approval for its IMM-124E therapeutic; the company also received a U.S. patent on its drug composition to treat Clostridium difficile.
- Vital Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTL) gained 21.8 percent to $0.9376 on continued momentum following Wednesday news of a smaller Q4 net loss compared to last year.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares gained 19.2 percent to $0.6900 following news of CE Mark clearance for its next-gen 2.0 platform in the European Union.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 17.4 percent to $9.77.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) shares climbed 15.2 percent to $55.94 amid unconfirmed rumors the company is exploring a sale.
- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) gained 12.8 percent to $20.49. Shares of several companies in the oil & gas space are trading higher after Chevron announced it will acquire Anadarko Petroleum for $33 billion.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) climbed 11.8 percent to $20.40 after Bank of America upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) rose 11.2 percent to $7.25.
- Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) rose 11 percent to $167.40 following Chevron-Anadarko deal.
- Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) climbed 10.7 percent to $115.96. Shares of several companies in the oil & gas space are trading higher after Chevron announced it will acquire Anadarko Petroleum for $33 billion.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) rose 10.1 percent to $8.36 following Chevron-Anadarko deal.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) gained 9.7 percent to $127.86 after the company detailed the launch of its Disney+ streaming service. Analysts at JP Morgan reinstated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and $137 price target.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) rose 9.7 percent to $5.65 after reporting share repurchase of all of remaining shares held by Kunlun.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) gained 9.4 percent to $27.49.
- Hangzhou Ruhnn Holding Co.,Ltd (NASDAQ: RUHN) gained 8.2 percent to $6.77.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) rose 7.4 percent to $33.47.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) gained 6.9 percent to $14.50 after Guggenheim initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $25 price target.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) rose 4.8 percent to $111.26 following better-than-expected Q1 earnings and sales.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 4.7 percent to $41.95 after the company announced it would replace Goldcorp in the S&P/TSX 60 Index on April 18th. Also, it entered into a partnership with CARP.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 3.5 percent to $22.73 after India's Supreme Court delayed the company's acquisition of Essar Steel until a bankruptcy tribunal reviews the acquisition.
Losers
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) shares tumbled 51.3 percent to $0.6330 after it announced shelving of a study of a pipeline asset. TRACON, which develops novel targeted therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration, with the latter through its license to Santen, said it terminated a late-stage study dubbed TAPPAS, of TRC105 in combination with Votrient in patients with advanced or metastatic angiosarcoma. The decision to terminate the study was due to futility, based on the recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee, which had reviewed the interim unblinded safety and efficacy data. The trial had enrolled 120 patients.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) shares fell 21.1 percent to $11.91 after the company filed for a 5.67 million share common stock and warrants offering.
- Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA) shares declined 19.9 percent to $9.80.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares fell 18.5 percent to $1.6700 after jumping 154.66 percent on Thursday.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) fell 15.8 percent to $3.0500 in a sell off. Shares spiked on Thursday after the company announced it is now the official operator of A+E's 'Ancient Aliens: The Game' title.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) shares dropped 15.2 percent to $2.96.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) fell 15.1 percent to $2.5899 after declining 20.78 percent on Thursday.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares fell 14.6 percent to $2.22.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) dropped 14.6 percent to $4.19.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) dropped 14.3 percent to $10.06.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) dipped 14.2 percent to $0.2050 after the company announced an offering of up to 383.53 million shares of common stock.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) fell 14.2 percent to $2.36.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares dropped 10.3 percent to $1.1216 after the company reported an offering of 1.655 million shares at $1 per share.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) dipped 10 percent to $6.22.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) dropped 9.1 percent to $2.4561.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) shares declined 9 percent to $2.14.
- AirMedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCN) fell 8.8 percent to $1.9600 after dropping 8.49 percent on Thursday.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) fell 8.1 percent to $15.14 following media reports the company will postpone an increase of diesel prices following pressure from the Brazilian president.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) dropped 7 percent to $25.30 after Macquarie downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $34 to $28. Allegheny said it expects Q1 earnings of $0.10 to $0.13 per share on sales of approximately $1 billion.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) dropped 6.3 percent to $13.10 after Michael Nevin of Icahn Enterprises resigned from the board, citing disagreements with the board of directors and its Chairman's oversight of the companies operations, policies and practices.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) fell 5.6 percent to $65.54 after Wedbush lowered its price target from $130 to $100.
- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) dipped 5.5 percent to $27.77 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) fell 4.7 percent to $120.09 after the company announced plans to acquire Anadarko Petroleum for $33 billion.
- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) dropped 4.1 percent to $80.02 after Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $104 to $74.
