Today's Pickup: Freightos Acquires Indian Air Cargo Platform

Logistics companies are circling as air cargo in India surges. The latest deal involves the online marketplace Freightos WebCargo, which has acquired India's Air Freight Bazaar, a regional air cargo rates and sales platform based in Chennai, according to Air Cargo News. Air Cargo News reports that Air Freight Bazaar customers will receive access to WebCargo's existing platform, including access to on-demand air rates, dynamic pricing and booking with airlines like Lufthansa Cargo. The acquisition tees up future regional expansion of Freightos' suite of digital freight sales and management platforms.

According to the International Air Transport Association, cargo volumes from India hit the million-ton mark last year, reflecting an annual growth rate of nearly 17 percent.

Did you know?

The manufacturing skills gap may leave an estimated 2.4 million positions unfilled between 2018 and 2028. Jobs relating to digital talent, skilled production and operational managers are expected to be especially difficult to fill in the next three years.

Source: 2018 Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute skills gap and future of work study

Quotable

"If you go with Trump, it solves the short-term temper tantrum and the threat of trade wars on the horizon. But that is also taking a big legal risk. Because in the long-term, California could win the legal fight to keep its state standards. Trump is right now, but California is forever."

-Margo T. Oge, a former Environmental Protection Agency official, on how automakers should respond to the Trump Administration plan to reduce vehicle pollution standards (New York Times)

In other news:

California statewide marijuana delivery survives assembly bill vote

A legislative committee killed a measure aimed at overturning a controversial policy that allows licensed cannabis companies to deliver product anywhere in the state. (mjbizdaily.com)

Amazon buys warehouse robotics startup Canvas Technology

Canvas Technology makes autonomous, self-driving carts for use in warehouses. (Siliconangle.com)

Portland horse-racing track to make way for urban logistics facility

The 73-year-old facility and sometime concert venue is closing to make room for a warehouse development. (WillametteWeek)

Germany confronts twilight of combustion engine

Will the nation that invented the car adapt to a new era of electric vehicles? (Bloomberg)

Final thoughts

A powerhouse spring storm continues to inflict pain and misery across the central United States. Howling winds and whiteout conditions have brought travel to a halt – more than 1,000 flights have been canceled – and in Minnesota alone, over 100 vehicle crashes and 160 spin-outs have been reported. As for the financial losses – AccuWeather is projecting that storm damage costs will total $3 billion.

Hammer down, everyone!

Image sourced from Pixabay

