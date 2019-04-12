Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) traded up 5.3 percent Friday after detailing the Nov. 12 launch of its Disney+ streaming service.

What We Know

For $6.99 per month, Disney+ subscribers will have access to new original content and historical offerings of not only the Disney brand but Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel Studios and National Geographic, too. The service will also feature titles from the newly acquired 20th Century Fox, including “The Simpsons,” “The Sound of Music,” “The Princess Bride” and “Malcolm in the Middle.”

Altogether, the platform will start with more than 7,500 TV episodes and 500 movies.

Throughout its first year, Disney+ will roll out more than 25 original series and 10 original movies, including live-action Marvel series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” and WandaVision.”

Why It’s Important

Disney+ expands the company’s direct-to-consumer strategy driven by Hulu, Hotstar and ESPN+.

“Disney+ marks a bold step forward in an exciting new era for our company – one in which consumers will have a direct connection to the incredible array of creative content that is The Walt Disney Company’s hallmark,” CEO Bob Iger said at Thursday’s Investor Day. “We are confident that the combination of our unrivaled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver significant value for consumers and shareholders alike.”

The programming will be available on mobile devices and connected TVs. Access will expand to the global markets before 2021.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), which markets its competing service for a minimum of $8.99, fell 1.1 percent on Disney’s announcement.

Photo courtesy of Disney.