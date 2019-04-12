50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares surged 154.66 percent to close at $2.05 on Thursday after the company announced the establishment of a subsidiary to expand its chain cloud mall business.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares rose 70.11 percent to close at $8.88 on Thursday after the company was awarded a patent for mobile device localization based on relative received signal strength indicators.
- Pagerduty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) shares jumped 59.38 percent to close at $38.25. PagerDuty priced its IPO at $24 per share.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) shares rose 36.43 percent to close at $19.10. Tufin Software priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: VTL) gained 31.44 percent to close at $0.7701 after the company reported a smaller Q4 net loss from last year.
- Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) shares jumped 31.29 percent to close at $6.42 after the company announced it will be acquired by MYT Food Group for $6.45 per share.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) gained 23.71 percent to close at $6.00 after the company stated it aims to secure FDA approval for its IMM-124E therapeutic. The company also received a U.S. patent on its drug composition to treat Clostridium difficile.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares rose 20.93 percent to close at $2.60.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) rose 19.56 percent to close at $0.2390 after the company announced its OrchestraCMS product has been chosen by a top international convenience store chain to power its quality control enterprise web application.
- China Bat Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares dropped 15.76 percent to close at $1.71 after the company signed an agreement with Liten Group to establish a strategic partnership in the fields of automobile sourcing channels, automobile finance and car rental.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) climbed 14.93 percent to close at $2.31.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) gained 14.89 percent to close at $4.09 following news of a $60 million investment deal with PDL BioPharma.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) rose 12.07 percent to close at $3.62 after the company announced it is now the official operator of A+E's 'Ancient Aliens: The Game' title.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 11.77 percent to close at $17.00.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) rose 11.76 percent to close at $4.75.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares climbed 10.74 percent to close at $8.97.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) shares rose 10.33 percent to close at $23.72.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) climbed 9.78 percent to close at $2.47.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) shares gained 7.76 percent to close at $3.47.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) climbed 6.82 percent to close at $2.3500. Netshoes announced that, in light of increasing pressure on the company’s business performance and financial condition, it is exploring various strategic alternatives to preserve shareholder value.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares rose 6.59 percent to close at $2.1850 after the company disclosed that it has successfully completed four VenoValve implantations for first-in-human study.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares rose 6.03 percent to close at $6.68.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) gained 5.05 percent to close at $68.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and announced a $0.43 per share cash dividend.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) rose 4.1 percent to close at $13.21 following news of increased Kentucky Medicaid reimbursement rates.
Losers
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) shares tumbled 43.69 percent to close at $1.74 on Thursday after the company filed for a $60 million mixed shelf offering and announced a $10 million registered direct offering.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares dropped 36.68 percent to close at $2.21.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 22.93 percent to close at $2.89.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares dropped 20.85 percent to close at $3.53 after reporting second-quarter earnings. Earnings came in at $(0.24), up from $(0.32) year over year. Sales came in at $1.6 million, up from $1.543 million year over year. The company sees third-quarter sales of $1.6 million, plus or minus 10 percent.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) dropped 20.78 percent to close at $3.0500 in a potential sell off following a recent rally on news of the company entering into preliminary agreements to acquire a leading Chinese service provider.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 17.36 percent to close at $3.19 on Thursday after rising 41.39 percent on Wednesday.
- China Bat Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares dipped 15.76 percent to close at $1.71 after the company signed an agreement with Liten Group to establish a strategic partnership in the fields of automobile sourcing channels, automobile finance and car rental.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) dropped 14.59 percent to close at $2.05.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) dropped 13.86 percent to close at $0.7150. Avinger shares surged Wednesday following news the company received FDA clearance for its Pantheris SV device.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) dropped 13.2 percent to close at $104.75, despite the company reporting additional positive data from its REGENERATE phase 3 study in NASH, after investors interpreted this data to be underwhelming and not have much new information.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) fell 11.31 percent to close at $16.16 after the company announced the departure of their CFO, Robert McMullan.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 11.2 percent to close at $4.60.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) dropped 11.11 percent to close at $2.72.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) dipped 10.38 percent to close at $3.80.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) fell 10.21 percent to close at $127.95.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) dropped 10.03 percent to close at $18.48 after JP Morgan reiterated the company as underweight, noting by their math the DAU data implies that North American subscribers are around 2.5 million, which would put pressure on the company's revenue.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) dipped 9.95 percent to close at $21.17.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares dropped 9.95 percent to close at $3.62.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) fell 9.52 percent to close at $1.90. Helius Medical Technologies shares tumbles Wednesday after the FDA declined the company's request for its De Novo classification and 510(k) clearance of the PoNS device. Oppenheimer downgraded Helius Medical Tech from Outperform to Perform.
- Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) fell 8.96 percent to close at $5.49 after the company issued weak guidance. The company cites lower revenue is primarily a result of reduced orders from two large, long standing customers.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 8.76 percent to close at $17.71. Bed Bath & Beyond reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Same-store sales fell 1.4 percent.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares declined 7.67 percent to close at $2.65.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 6.34 percent to close at $4.58 after climbing 10.38 percent on Wednesday.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) dropped 6.32 percent to close at $4.1500.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) fell 6.26 percent to close at $36.40 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY20 forecast.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) fell 4.24 percent to close at $26.87. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.