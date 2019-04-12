Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Leesburg, Virginia.
- Data on import and export prices for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for April is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.