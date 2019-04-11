36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares climbed 159.6 percent to $2.0900 after the company announced the establishment of a subsidiary to expand its chain cloud mall business.
- China Bat Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares gained 64 percent to $3.3300 after the company signed an agreement with Liten Group to establish a strategic partnership in the fields of automobile sourcing channels, automobile finance and car rental.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) gained 32.8 percent to $0.2654 after the company announced its OrchestraCMS product has been chosen by a top international convenience store chain to power its quality control enterprise web application.
- Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) shares climbed 31.1 percent to $6.41 after the company announced it will be acquired by MYT Food Group for $6.45 per share.
- Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: VTL) rose 24.6 percent to $0.7300 after the company reported a smaller Q4 net loss from last year.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares gained 17.1 percent to $2.3998 after the company disclosed that it has successfully completed four VenoValve implantations for first-in-human study.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) gained 14.6 percent to $5.98 after the company was awarded a patent for mobile device localization based on relative received signal strength indicators.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 13.4 percent to $5.50 after the company stated it aims to secure FDA approval for its IMM-124E therapeutic. The company also received a U.S. patent on its drug composition to treat Clostridium difficile.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) gained 9.5 percent to $6.90.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) rose 9.5 percent to $13.89 following news of increased Kentucky Medicaid reimbursement rates.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) climbed 8.8 percent to $2.25.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) shares rose 8.7 percent to $23.38.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) climbed 7.3 percent to $2.36. Netshoes announced that, in light of increasing pressure on the company’s business performance and financial condition, it is exploring various strategic alternatives to preserve shareholder value.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) rose 6.5 percent to $2.8000 after climbing 20.64 percent on Wednesday.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) gained 5.8 percent to $68.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and announced a $0.43 per share cash dividend.
Losers
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) shares dipped 41.5 percent to $1.8063 after the company filed for a $60 million mixed shelf offering and announced a $10 million registered direct offering.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares declined 39.3 percent to $2.12.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) dropped 19.3 percent to $3.0250.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) fell 15.3 percent to $2.0335.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares declined 14.8 percent to $3.8000 after reporting second-quarter earnings. Earnings came in at $(0.24), up from $(0.32) year over year. Sales came in at $1.6 million, up from $1.543 million year over year. The company sees third-quarter sales of $1.6 million, plus or minus 10 percent.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 14.6 percent to $3.2966 after rising 41.39 percent on Wednesday.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) dropped 13.9 percent to $17.69 after JP Morgan reiterated the company as underweight, noting by their math the DAU data implies that North American subscribers are around 2.5 million, which would put pressure on the company's revenue.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) fell 12.2 percent to $1.8431. Helius Medical Technologies shares tumbles Wednesday after the FDA declined the company's request for its De Novo classification and 510(k) clearance of the PoNS device. Oppenheimer downgraded Helius Medical Tech from Outperform to Perform.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) dropped 11.9 percent to $3.3909 in a potential sell off following a recent rally on news of the company entering into preliminary agreements to acquire a leading Chinese service provider.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) dropped 11.6 percent to $0.7339. Avinger shares surged Wednesday following news the company received FDA clearance for its Pantheris SV device.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) dropped 11.3 percent to $107.04, despite the company reporting additional positive data from its REGENERATE phase 3 study in NASH, after investors interpreted this data to be underwhelming and not have much new information.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) fell 9.9 percent to $14.42.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares declined 9.7 percent to $2.5909.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) dropped 8.7 percent to $16.64 after the company announced the departure of their CFO, Robert McMullan.
- Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) fell 8.5 percent to $5.52 after the company issued weak guidance. The company cites lower revenue is primarily a result of reduced orders from two large, long standing customers.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 8.5 percent to $17.76. Bed Bath & Beyond reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Same-store sales fell 1.4 percent.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) dropped 8.4 percent to $4.06.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) dipped 7.8 percent to $3.9100.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) fell 7.5 percent to $35.93 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY20 forecast.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 6.4 percent to $4.5798 after climbing 10.38 percent on Wednesday.
