46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares jumped 81.6 percent to close at $3.85 on Wednesday after the company's stock continued momentum from an increase of over 100% in yesterday's trading session following news of the company entering into preliminary agreements to acquire a leading Chinese service provider.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 41.39 percent to close at $3.86.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares surged 47.87 percent to close at $1.18 on Wednesday following news of a deal to buy Locality Systems.
- Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE: BRSS) gained 25.18 percent to close at $43.30 after the company announced a definitive merger agreement with Wieland-Werke AG at $44 per share in cash.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) rose 20.64 percent to close at $2.6300.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) climbed 20.14 percent to close at $6.80.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) gained 13.28 percent to close at $22.61 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) climbed 13.15 percent to close at $3.2700.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) rose 12.25 percent to close at $6.69.
- Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) gained 11.8 percent to close at $73.99 after Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $81 to $84.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) rose 11.59 percent to close at $2.60.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) climbed 10.71 percent to close at $12.40.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) rose 10.68 percent to close at $9.64.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 10.38 percent to close at $4.89.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) climbed 10.2 percent to close at $18.15.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) rose 10.14 percent to close at $6.30.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 9.54 percent to close at $2.87 after the company announced plans to acquire a business proxy network solution provider, NetNut, for $9.7 million in cash and stock.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) gained 8.91 percent to close at $1.10 after reporting first-quarter bookings of $7.8 million, up 18 percent year over year.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) gained 8.27 percent to close at $60.77 after Goldman Sachs added the stock to its Conviction Buy list and raised the price target from $64 to $75.
- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) climbed 7.03 percent to close at $63.66 after multiple analysts said the departure of the Mattress Firm CEO would be beneficial for the company.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) gained 6.78 percent to close at $15.76 after the company reported that its March global wholesales increased by 32 percent compared to the previous month, despite this being a 5 percent decrease year-over-year.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) gained 6.61 percent to close at $10.49.
- Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) gained 5.7 percent to close at $31.13 following a media report the company will be acquired by Digital Colony Partners.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares gained 5.63 percent to close at $3.75. Amyris received notification of deficiency from the Nasdaq related to delayed annual report on Form 10-K.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 4.16 percent to close at $4.26 after the company announced positive topline results in a discovery trial of a potential non-dopaminergic approach to controlling Parkinson's motor symptoms with Resiniferatoxin Intrathecal Administration.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) gained 4 percent to close at $22.75 after reporting first-quarter earnings of 37 cents per share, up from $(0.05) year over year. Sales came in at $1.434 billion, up from $1.344 billion year over year. The company sees 2019 adjusted EBIT margin flat to slightly up, with sales growth in the mid-single-digit range.
Losers
- Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares tumbled 66.18 percent to close at $2.10 after the FDA declined the company's request for its De Novo classification and 510(k) clearance of the PoNS device.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares dipped 45.08 percent to close at $1.7300. Outlook Therapeutics priced its 10.34 million share offering at $2.75 per share.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: WVE) fell 18.78 percent to close at $33.91 after the company announced it would delay the data readout timeline on its Huntington's Disease trial.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) dropped 17.25 percent to close at $4.4600.
- Foresight Energy LP (NYSE: FELP) dipped 15.5 percent to close at $1.6900.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) fell 13.7 percent to close at $21.55 after the company announced a proposed offering of $60 million of senior convertible notes.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) fell 13.6 percent to close at $3.9400 after the company announced it intends to raise $120 million to cover its debt from share sales.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) dropped 13.21 percent to close at $2.43.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 11.84 percent to close at $12.88 following news of a 3 million share common stock offering.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) dropped 11.43 percent to close at $11.00.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NETS) declined 11.29 percent to close at $2.2000.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares tumbled 10.85 percent to close at $60.12 after competitor Uber said it plans to sell $10 billion of stock in a May IPO.
- Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX) shares fell 10.51 percent to close at $7.07 after the company cut its Q1 guidance figures.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) declined 10.5 percent to close at $5.71.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) tumbled 10.48 percent to close at $22.09.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) dropped 10.18 percent to close at $9.44. PolarityTE priced its common stock offering for approximately $27.5 million total.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares fell 9.29 percent to close at $0.8300 on Wednesday after the company received FDA clearance for its Pantheris SV device.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) dipped 9.25 percent to close at $3.6300.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) dropped 6.19 percent to close at $22.11. Homology Medicines priced its 5.55 million share public offering of common stock at $22.50 per share.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) fell 5.07 percent to close at $163.60. WD-40 reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reaffirmed 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
