Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Leesburg, Virginia.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Producer Price Index for March is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chair Richard Clarida will speak in Washington, DC at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in New York at 9:35 a.m. ET.
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak in Tupelo, Missouri at 9:40 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Michelle Bowman is set to speak in San Francisco, California at 4:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.