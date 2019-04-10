4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares are up 9 percent after reporting second-quarter earnings. Earnings came in at $(0.24), up from $(0.32) year over year. Sales came in at $1.6 million, up from $1.543 million year over year. The company sees third-quarter sales of $1.6 million, plus or minus 10 percent.
Losers
- Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) shares are down 13 percent after issuing weak guidance. The company cites lower revenue is primarily a result of reduced orders from two large, long standing customers.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are down 7 percent after reporting its fourth-quarter earnings report. Adjusted earnings of $1.20 beat estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $3.31 billion, missing estimates by $20 million. Bed Bath & Beyond issued weak earnings guidance.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) shares are down 3 percent after announcing it acquired U.S. commercial rights to Sympronic. The company will pay an additional $20 million upfront and an additional $10 million in six months. The company now sees 2019 sales of $92-100 million with Sympronic sales of $7-$9 million. The company also reported an offering of common shares. The size was not disclosed.
