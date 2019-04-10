U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), announced a partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) this week to combat human trafficking.

"We believe that as one of the largest truckload carriers in the United States with nearly 7,000 drivers, we have an obligation to assist law enforcement officials in the growing battle against human trafficking," stated Eric Fuller, President and CEO of U.S. Xpress. "Through our partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking, our team has the opportunity to play a significant role in saving lives as we work to be part of the solution to end this global epidemic."

TAT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit designed to "educate, equip, empower and mobilize members of the trucking and busing industries to combat human trafficking."

"We are pleased to welcome U.S. Xpress as a gold level partner as this unique partnership offers U.S. Xpress the impactful opportunity to stop crime on our highways," commented Laura Cyrus, Director of Corporate Engagement for Truckers Against Trafficking. "We are so grateful to the team at U.S. Xpress for helping advance our mission. Together, we will change lives!"

Human trafficking is a multi-billion dollar worldwide scourge, with more than 40 million people currently enslaved. The number of victims in the United States is estimated to be in the tens of thousands. Since 2009, TAT has trained more than 700,000 trucking professionals who have made more than 2,200 calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, identifying more than 600 cases of human trafficking involving over 1,110 victims.

According to TAT's website, U.S. Xpress is a gold-level corporate partner of the nonprofit, meaning they have contributed between $10,000 and $25,000.

