33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares climbed 91.7 percent to $1.53 following news of a deal to buy Locality Systems.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares climbed 35.8 percent to $2.8799 after the company's stock continued momentum from an increase of over 100% in yesterday's trading session following news of the company entering into preliminary agreements to acquire a leading Chinese service provider.
- Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE: BRSS) surged 25.2 percent to $43.32 after the company announced a definitive merger agreement with Wieland-Werke AG at $44 per share in cash.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 22.1 percent to $3.2000 after the company announced plans to acquire a business proxy network solution provider, NetNut, for $9.7 million in cash and stock.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) gained 21.8 percent to $1.23 after reporting first-quarter bookings of $7.8 million, up 18 percent year over year.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares gained 20.2 percent to $1.10 after the company received FDA clearance for its Pantheris SV device.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares rose 12.3 percent to $3.9881. Amyris received notification of deficiency from the Nasdaq related to delayed annual report on Form 10-K.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) gained 11.1 percent to $4.3315.
- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: MBII) rose 9.9 percent to $1.56 after the company announced Regalia Maxx received label approval from Canada's Pest Management Regulatory Agency.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 9.2 percent to $4.4650 after the company announced positive topline results in a discovery trial of a potential non-dopaminergic approach to controlling Parkinson's motor symptoms with Resiniferatoxin Intrathecal Administration.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) gained 8.1 percent to $10.63.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) climbed 7.3 percent to $60.22 after Goldman Sachs added the stock to its Conviction Buy list and raised the price target from $64 to $75.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) rose 6.1 percent to $23.20 after reporting first-quarter earnings of 37 cents per share, up from $(0.05) year over year. Sales came in at $1.434 billion, up from $1.344 billion year over year. The company sees 2019 adjusted EBIT margin flat to slightly up, with sales growth in the mid-single-digit range.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) rose 6 percent to $21.14 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) gained 6 percent to $15.64 after the company reported that its March global wholesales increased by 32 percent compared to the previous month, despite this being a 5 percent decrease year-over-year.
- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) climbed 5.8 percent to $62.90 after multiple analysts said the departure of the Mattress Firm CEO would be beneficial for the company.
- Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) gained 5.8 percent to $70.00 after Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $81 to $84.
- Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) gained 5.6 percent to $31.09 following a media report the company will be acquired by Digital Colony Partners.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 5.4 percent to $0.5799 after reporting the company will present RSV maternal immunization program phase 3 data at the World Vaccine Congress.
- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) gained 5 percent to $80.15 after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of the stock with an Overweight rating, according to media reports.
Losers
- Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares dipped 63.8 percent to $2.2499 after the FDA declined the company's request for its De Novo classification and 510(k) clearance of the PoNS device.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares tumbled 46.1 percent to $1.7000. Outlook Therapeutics priced its 10.34 million share offering at $2.75 per share.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: WVE) dropped 16.4 percent to $34.92 after the company announced it would delay the data readout timeline on its Huntington's Disease trial.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) dropped 14 percent to $21.48 after the company announced a proposed offering of $60 million of senior convertible notes.
- Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX) shares fell 11.3 percent to $7.01 after the company cut its Q1 guidance figures.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) fell 10.5 percent to $4.08 after the company announced it intends to raise $120 million to cover its debt from share sales.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) dropped 10.1 percent to $9.44. PolarityTE priced its common stock offering for approximately $27.5 million total.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) fell 8.3 percent to $11.44 after declining 7.22 percent on Tuesday.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) dropped 7.5 percent to $21.80. Homology Medicines priced its 5.55 million share public offering of common stock at $22.50 per share.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) shares dipped 6.7 percent to $22.82 after Block & Leviton LLP started an investigation of the company for violations of federal securities laws following the posting of a financial red flags article on Seeking Alpha.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) fell 6.3 percent to $4.9001.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares tumbled 5.9 percent to $63.48 after competitor Uber said it plans to sell $10 billion of stock in a May IPO.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) fell 5.5 percent to $162.87. WD-40 reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reaffirmed 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
