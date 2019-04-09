The Women in Trucking Association (WIT) received more than $30,000 in donations during its 10th annual Salute to Women Behind the Wheel ceremony.

At the event, the Women In Trucking Scholarship Foundation gave away prizes to the 115 female drivers present and raised $2,443 in donations from the attendees, which was matched by United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS).

The foundation also received a $25,000 donation from Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), as well as a $5,000 donation from UPS in support of its efforts to bring more women into the industry through the scholarship program.

According to WIT, the event, held at the Mid-America Trucking Show, is designed to recognize and honor female drivers for their service and commitment to the industry.

"The annual Salute event shows that women can thrive and enjoy a career as a professional driver," President and CEO Ellen Voie said in a release. "Whether they are industry veterans or newcomers, they are paving the way for women to participate and succeed in a male-dominated industry. We want them to know we see them, and they are valued."

Sponsors for the 2019 ceremony were:

Gold: Arrow Truck Sales, Uber Freight, Walmart Transportation

Silver: Design Transportation

Bronze: Brenny Transportation, Landstar, LIFELITE, Michelin, Oberg, PACAAR Parts, TA Petro, Total Transportation of Mississippi, Trinity Logistics, UPS

Copper: J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc.

Nickel: Tri-State Motor Transit, Rand McNally, J.B. Hunt

Image sourced from Pixabay

