Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 09, 2019 4:43pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares are up 16 percent after reporting first-quarter bookings of $7.8 million, up 18 percent year over year.
  • Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 12 cents, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $8.472 million, beating estimates by $140,000.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are up 7 percent after reporting the company will present RSV maternal immunization program phase 3 data at the World Vaccine Congress.
  • Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) shares are up 1 percent after reporting first-quarter earnings of 37 cents per share, up from $(0.05) year over year. Sales came in at $1.434 billion, up from $1.344 billion year over year. The company sees 2019 adjusted EBIT margin flat to slightly up, with sales growth in the mid-single-digit range.

Losers

  • Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) shares are down 12 percent after reporting a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
  • WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $1.14, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $101.3 million, missing estimates by $2.8 million. The company reaffirms 2019 earnings and sales guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IZEA + LEVI)

Is The Lyft IPO A 'Panic Moment' For Venture Capitalists?
2019: A Record Year For IPOs?
It Didn't Take Long For Short Sellers To Pile Into Lyft
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Gain; Signet Jewelers Profit Beats Estimates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FreightWaves NOW - April 9, 2019