6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares are up 16 percent after reporting first-quarter bookings of $7.8 million, up 18 percent year over year.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 12 cents, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $8.472 million, beating estimates by $140,000.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are up 7 percent after reporting the company will present RSV maternal immunization program phase 3 data at the World Vaccine Congress.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) shares are up 1 percent after reporting first-quarter earnings of 37 cents per share, up from $(0.05) year over year. Sales came in at $1.434 billion, up from $1.344 billion year over year. The company sees 2019 adjusted EBIT margin flat to slightly up, with sales growth in the mid-single-digit range.
Losers
- Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) shares are down 12 percent after reporting a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $1.14, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $101.3 million, missing estimates by $2.8 million. The company reaffirms 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
