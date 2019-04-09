38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Precipio Inc (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares surged 42.7 percent to $0.35 following news the company is in talks with a manufacturer to produce its IV-cell media.
- Command Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCNI) shares climbed 37.2 percent to $5.38 following news the company will merger in an all-stock deal with Hire Quest.
- Yuma Energy Inc (NYSE: YUMA) shares gained 35.2 percent to $0.23.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares rose 22.5 percent to $3.10. Provention Bio initiated Phase 3 PROTECT clinical trial with PRV-031.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) gained 21 percent to $15.20 after the company received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for PB2452 for the reversal of antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor.
- Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares jumped 21 percent to $2.5285. Chimerix announced the appointment of former Endocyte CEO Michael Sherman as its CEO, effective immediately. Additionally, the company announced the appointment of Michael Andriole, also a former Endocyte executive, to the newly created position of Chief Business Officer.
- FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) gained 20.4 percent to $56.75 after the company appointed Michael Burger as the company's President and CEO following the company's previous President and CEO announcing his retirement.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares jumped 18.7 percent to $13.45 after the company said it has completed the first evaluation for timepoint to treat cellulite.
- Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) gained 18 percent to $0.43.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares rose 14 percent to $7.01.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) gained 13.8 percent to $0.66.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) climbed 10.5 percent to $2.31.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) gained 9.9 percent to $62.74 after the company announced an agreement with Starboard Value. Cerner raised its operating margin targets and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares rose 9.5 percent to $9.23.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) gained 9.3 percent to $0.3660 following news company received initial orders from GerWeiss in Philippines. The order represents a sales opportunity of $1.7 million.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) climbed 9.2 percent to $2.3800.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) rose 8.3 percent to $3.5200.
- ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASV) gained 7.8 percent to $2.7060.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 7.2 percent to $43.65.
- TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) rose 6.4 percent to $2.00.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares dropped 35.6 percent to $0.9599 after the company announced pricing of its public offering of common stock at $1.10 per share.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) fell 24.8 percent to $17.48 following news of a 7.8 million common stock offering. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) declined 23.8 percent to $3.8200 after the company announced and priced a $17.5 million common stock offering.
- Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) fell 23.4 percent to $1.0500 after the company priced 4.575 million shares at $1.10 per share.
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) fell 22.7 percent to $40.07 after the FDA sent a 'refusal to file letter' to the company for its new drug application for FINTEPLA. Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) dropped 15 percent to $4.0631.
- Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) shares declined 14.7 percent to $38.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS. The company also cut FY19 EPS guidance from $2.50-$2.60 to $2.30-$2.35, beneath the $2.56 estimate.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) fell 11.9 percent to $11.85 after climbing 28.12 percent on Monday.
- Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: FIXX) fell 11.6 percent to $26.13. Homology Medicines said it intends to offer $125 million worth of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) fell 11.1 percent to $84.44 after the company spun off Alcon into an independent publicly traded company.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) shares declined 9.8 percent to $3.4650.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dropped 9.4 percent to $4.15.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 7.8 percent to $18.21. Credit Suisse downgraded United States Steel from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $21 to $13.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) dropped 7.6 percent to $25.23.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 7.4 percent to $6.14 after the stock rose 38 percent Monday following the announcement of an expanded distribution deal with Walmart.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) dropped 7.3 percent to $10.02.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) shares fell 7 percent to $87.50 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares declined 6.4 percent to $4.12.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.