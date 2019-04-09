28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Command Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCNI) shares rose 35.2 percent to $5.30 in pre-market trading following news the company will merger in an all-stock deal with Hire Quest.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) rose 32 percent to $16.59 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for PB2452 for the reversal of antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) rose 13.8 percent to $0.38 in pre-market trading following news company received initial orders from GerWeiss in Philippines. The order represents a sales opportunity of $1.7 million.
- TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) rose 11.2 percent to $2.09 in pre-market trading. Coherus Biosciences said it expects UDENYCA preliminary unaudited net sales of $36.0 million to $38.0 million for the first quarter.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 10.3 percent to $3.42 in pre-market trading after surging 12.73 percent on Monday.
- NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) rose 10 percent to $50.39 in pre-market trading.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares rose 8.6 percent to $5.41 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.75 percent on Monday.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) rose 8.3 percent to $5.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 15.15 percent on Monday.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) rose 6.8 percent to $3.48 in pre-market trading after the company announced reduction of personnel costs by 25 percent. The company has reduced employee count by 20 percent.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) rose 4.4 percent to $174.85 in pre-market trading in opposition to Zogenix shares. Following news Zogenix received a refusal to file letter from the FDA for its drug candidate to treat seizures related to Dravet Syndrome, traders may be viewing GW as a sympathy play.
- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) rose 4 percent to $38.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported that its President and COO Jim Robinson will leave the company and ARISTADA trial met its primary endpoint.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) rose 3.4 percent to $11.45 in pre-market trading.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) rose 3.3 percent to $18.33 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) fell 28.6 percent to $37.03 in pre-market trading after the FDA sent a 'refusal to file letter' to the company for its new drug application for FINTEPLA. Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) fell 23.4 percent to $1.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed common stock offering.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 22.8 percent to $3.87 in pre-market trading following news of a common stock offering.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) fell 13.3 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after rising 5.26 percent on Monday.
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) fell 10.1 percent to $85.32 in pre-market trading after the company spun off Alcon into an independent publicly traded company.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) shares fell 9.7 percent to $85.00 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) fell 7.6 percent to $21.49 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of 7.8 million common share offering.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) fell 6.6 percent to $12.56 in pre-market trading after climbing 28.12 percent on Monday.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 5.3 percent to $6.05 in pre-market trading after rising 3.40 percent on Monday.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) fell 5.1 percent to $24.40 in pre-market trading.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 4.5 percent to $6.33 in pre-market trading after surging 38.56 percent on Monday.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 4.5 percent to $18.86 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse downgraded United States Steel from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $21 to $13.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) fell 3.6 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: FIXX) fell 3.6 percent to $28.50 in pre-market trading after reporting a $125 million common stock offering.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) shares fell 3.5 percent to $48.50 in pre-market trading.
