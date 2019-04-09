A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Job Openings Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade. The Labor Department's JOLTS report for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4 points to 26,328.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures declined 2 points to 2,896.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index dropped 6.75 points to 7,616.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.1 percent to trade at $71.12 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.2 percent to trade at $64.52 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.5 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.2 percent and German DAX 30 index slipped 0.1 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.1 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.19 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.27 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.16 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.62 percent.

Breaking News