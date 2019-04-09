A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Job Openings Report
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade. The Labor Department's JOLTS report for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4 points to 26,328.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures declined 2 points to 2,896.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index dropped 6.75 points to 7,616.25.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.1 percent to trade at $71.12 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.2 percent to trade at $64.52 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.5 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.2 percent and German DAX 30 index slipped 0.1 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.1 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.19 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.27 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.16 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.62 percent.
Breaking News
- Pentair PLC (NYSE: PNR) lowered its FY2019 earnings guidance from $2.5-2.6 per share to $2.3-2.35 per share.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) reported an offering of common stock.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares jumped around 32 percent in pre-market trading after the company received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for PB2452 for the reversal of antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor.
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares dipped around 30 percent in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a refusal to file letter from the FDA related to its FINTELPA New Drug Application.
Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.