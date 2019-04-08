FreightWaves Wins 5 Regional Azbee Editorial Awards, Among Finalists For National B2B Website Of The Year

FreightWaves' editorial and content staff has been honored with five regional American Society of Business Publication Editors' (ASBPE) Azbee Awards of Excellence (Azbees). The Azbees honor the best in business-to-business media, recognizing outstanding work by B2B, trade, association and professional publications, and are among the most competitive award programs for trade media. The Azbees highlight editorial, online and design excellence within magazines, newsletters and digital media.

FreightWaves is also a finalist for the national B2B Website of the Year. That award will be announced at ASBPE's national convention on May 9-10, in St. Petersburg, Florida. The five wins, including one Gold, came in the Azbees Regional Competition. FreightWaves is in the Southeast Region, which announced its winners at a banquet last week.

FreightWaves content team, which produces a daily Infographic that seeks to inform industry stakeholders of important data, fun facts, and or critical business information, captured Gold for its efforts. The entry consisted of five separate infographics published over several months. The graphics team is led by Josh Roden, Trevor Willingham and Layla Rapp.

Winning a Silver Award was an entry in the Enterprise News Story category. That entry, written by Brian Straight, was titled, "Will the new trade deal prevent Mexican trucks from entering the U.S.?"

Also winning a Silver Award was a team of editorial writers who collaborated on coverage of the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate in trucking. That entry consisted of five articles around that theme and their impact on the industry. The writers, John Kingston, Brian Straight and Chad Prevost, captured the Silver Award in the category, Online Single Topic Coverage by a Team.

FreightWaves' podcast, What The Truck?!?, hosted by Chad Prevost and John Paul Hampstead, and with production assistance from Barry Carpenter and Layla Rapp, won a Bronze Award for Podcasts, as did FreightWaves' news section for markets, Market Insight. This section helps keep industry participants up-to-date with news specific to market conditions.

More than 1,000 entries were received this year and more than 100 experienced B2B editors and designers judged the 78 categories of entries.

Image sourced from Pixabay

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink