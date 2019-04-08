48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Vital Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTL) shares gained 34.8 percent to $0.6927 after the stock continued its spike from Friday following news of the company's stockholders voting to approve a merger with Immunic AG.
- Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) shares surged 24 percent to $3.1361 following news lenders committed to a new $132.9 million term loan facility. The company also announced a deal to buy 13 vessels from Scorpio Offshore and a $20 million common stock purchase deal.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) jumped 21.3 percent to $5.80 following news the company's Marley Mate drink will be available at Walmart stores.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares climbed 19.1 percent to $3.0000 after the company highlighted notice of allowance for new US patent covering Diagnostic Guided Therapy for Irritable Bowel Syndrome.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NYSE: NAVB) shares jumped 18 percent to $0.1652 after the company reported it received FDA feedback related to its Rheumatoid Arthritis trial for Phase 2B and the FDA said it would continue to work with the company for Phase 3 Trial.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) gained 17.4 percent to $12.31.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares rose 15.4 percent to $2.77.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) climbed 13.5 percent to $4.87. Melinta Therapeutics highlighted presentation of multiple data sets at European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases Apr. 13-16.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) rose 13.2 percent to $2.1500 after the company reported a transaction proposal from Holdco in which ESL would buy all outstanding shares not already owned at $2.25 per share.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) gained 12.1 percent to $7.70 as hearing Pareto Securities upgraded stock from Hold to Buy.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) climbed 11.6 percent to $3.2800.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) gained 11.4 percent to $6.93.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 11 percent to $16.61 after B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $20.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) gained 10.7 percent to $7.20.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) jumped 10 percent to $15.93 after the company said it expects Q1 UDENYCA net sales of $36 million to $38 million, well above the analyst consensus estimate.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) gained 9.1 percent to $3.4447.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) rose 8.8 percent to $0.7078 after the FDA agreed to a primary endpoint change and a study modification for the approval of INOpulse. INOpulse aims to treat Pulmonary Hypertension that is associated with interstitial lung disease.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) gained 8.7 percent to $0.3215 after the company reported its V-Go Wearable insulin delivery devices showed a 24 percent reduction in the total daily insulin dosage and lower A1C compared to the regular insulin.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) gained 8.4 percent to $5.45.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) surged 8.2 percent to $12.43.
- J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) shares gained 8.2 percent to $11.29.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares climbed 7.4 percent to $3.1243. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software with a Buy rating.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) rose 7.2 percent to $25.65.
- BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) climbed 6.7 percent to $30.56 after Wells Fargo upgraded the company's stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 6.2 percent to $4.7334 after climbing 6.19 percent on Friday.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares rose 5.5 percent to $16.76 after 360 Finance and China Everbright Bank signed a strategic cooperation deal; no terms disclosed.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 4 percent to $2.60 after the company disclosed that it has been awarded a patent in Israel covering its reverse access technology.
Losers
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares dipped 21 percent to $4.83.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) shares dropped 16.6 percent to $22.74 after the company cut its dividend from $1 to $0.35 per share and announced actual average daily production for the quarter of 77,371 BBLS.
- JMU Limited (NASDAQ: JMU) fell 13.2 percent to $1.8500 after climbing 14.52 percent on Friday.
- Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares tumbled 11.3 percent to $2.75.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 10.9 percent to $4.0200 after the company priced a 1.65 million share offering at $4 per share. The company also announced audit committee findings identified 8 previously filed financial statements could no longer be relied upon.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) shares dipped 10.8 percent to $1.9099.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) shares fell 10.4 percent to $3.0461.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) declined 10.4 percent to $5.28.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares fell 10 percent to $4.1833.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) dipped 10 percent to $18.35.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped 9.3 percent to $2.3511. Marathon Patent reported a 4-for-1 reverse stock split, effective April 8, 2019.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) fell 9 percent to $1.94 following Q1 results. Art's-Way Manufacturing posted Q1 loss of $0.14 per share on sales of $4.124 million.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 8.4 percent to $2.3750. Marathon Patent reported a 4-for-1 reverse stock split, effective April 8, 2019.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) shares declined 7.6 percent to $8.11 after announcing new positive Phase 1/2 Data for pegzilarginase in patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency at the SIMD 2019 Annual Meeting.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) fell 7.3 percent to $9.27. JP Morgan downgraded General Electric from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.
- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) dipped 7.3 percent to $6.23.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) shares fell 6.4 percent to $83.91. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $100 to $92.
- Ruhnn Holding Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: RUHN) dropped 6 percent to $8.00, continuing to sell off following IPO open on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The stock is down 37 percent from the pricing level and down 31 percent since the open price. Not seeing news to justify the move lower.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) fell 5.4 percent to $66.32 after the company announced the acquisition of Trilogy Education for $750 million in cash and stock.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 5.3 percent to $60.03 after Citigroup downgraded Roku from Neutral to Sell.
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) fell 4.9 percent to $372.82. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from Buy to Neutral.
