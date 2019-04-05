What The Truck?!? - April 5, 2019

Subscribe for free: Apple Podcasts l Google Play l Stitcher l Spotify

Episode Summary: What the Truck is going on in all things freight this week? Weekly Market Update: Survey data shows upcoming improvement in manufacturing, softening service sector, U.S. rail volumes dip as carriers grapple with flooding impacts. War on Detention update: Specialty stores and electronic retail tops the list for longest dock times, And then on to the other big headlines of the week: ICONIQ Capital invests in Truckstop.com at $1B valuation, White House: Trump would let trucks cross Mexican border if it closes, Providence Equity buys GlobalTranz back from The Jordan Company after just 8 months, Stock stumbling, Lyft announces $50 million in transportation initiatives.

Episode Notes:

What The Truck?!? episode 62

What the Truck is going on in all things freight this week?

Weekly Market Update:

Survey data shows upcoming improvement in manufacturing, softening service sector

U.S. rail volumes dip as carriers grapple with flooding impacts

War on Detention update:

Specialty stores and electronic retail tops the list for longest dock times

And then on to the other big headlines of the week:

ICONIQ Capital invests in Truckstop.com at $1B valuation

White House: Trump would let trucks cross Mexican border if it closes

Providence Equity buys GlobalTranz back from The Jordan Company after just 8 months

Stock stumbling, Lyft announces $50 million in transportation initiatives

Big deal, little deal (what's the deal with you)?

Canadian National lays out $615 million capital plan for eastern provincesBig deal or Little deal?

March Class 8 truck orders plummet 66 percent from a year Big deal or Little deal?

Departure of Maersk's No. 2 executive marks official end of liner operator's foray into oil and gas Big deal or Little deal?

Researchers trick Tesla Autopilot using stickers on the road Big deal or Little deal?

Walmart is introducing a voice assistant to take on Amazon Big deal or Little deal?

Fast Radius raises $48 million to scale up its additive manufacturing capacity Big deal or Little deal?

Navistar recalls more than 24,000 International-brand trucks for exhaust pipe defect Big deal or Little deal?

Canadian carrier Bison Transport acquires Wisconsin-based trucking fleet Big deal or Little deal?

