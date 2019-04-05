Software company Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE : AYX) Alteryx announced that it has acquired ClearStory Data, a privately held software company based in Menlo Park, California.

ClearStory Data is an enterprise-scale, continuous intelligence analytics solution for complex and unstructured data.

What Happened

Alteryx said it identified synergies between the two companies and is gaining a talented team and compelling technology with the acquisition.

The dollar amount of the sale was not disclosed.

Why It's Important

ClearStory Data was founded in 2011 and focuses on enabling intelligent automation on large-scale data processing platforms including Spark, according to the announcement.

"We are excited to welcome the ClearStory Data team to Alteryx. We have been anticipating consolidation in the market and when we identified the great talent and compelling technology of ClearStory, we embraced the opportunity," Alteryx co-founder and CEO Dean Stoecker said in a statement.

"We believe the combination of the ClearStory Data and Alteryx teams will help us accelerate through the next wave of innovation in teh data science and analytics market."

What's Next

Alteryx shares were down 1.02 percent at $81.12 at the time of publication Friday.

Photo courtesy of Alteryx.