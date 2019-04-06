IPO Outlook For The Week: African E-Commerce, Digital Management, Software Solutions

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) will issue 13.5 million shares between $13 and $16 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 17.6 percent of outstanding shares. With the intention to “become Africa’s Alibaba,” the e-commerce platform connects 1.2 billion consumers and 81 thousand sellers across 14 countries.

Pagerduty, Inc. (PD) will issue 9.07 million shares between $19 and $21 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 12.3 percent of outstanding shares. The management platform facilitates data analysis, workflow streamlining, IT and security operations and customer support for more than 11,000 global customers.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) will issue 7.7 million shares between $12 and $14 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 23.7 percent of outstanding shares. Headquartered in Boston and Tel Aviv, Tufin supports more than 2,000 customers with cloud, security and IT solutions.

