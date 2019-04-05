52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) shares gained 80.9 percent to close at $36.18 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares gained 44.95 percent to close at $1.58 on Thursday after the company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Xingshan People's Government for the construction of an industrial hemp planting base.
- Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) shares climbed 32.63 percent to close at $35.81 on Thursday after pricing its IPO at $27 per share.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) rose 27.91 percent to close at $8.34 after the company announced a reorganization plan in its acute care segment and raised FY19 sales guidance.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 20.6 percent to close at $2.81 after the company reported the expansion of its TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg program beyond PTSD to include Phase 3 development for TNX-102 SL in fibromyalgia.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares rose 16 percent to close at $2.90.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) gained 14.25 percent to close at $4.89.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares rose 12.5 percent to close at $3.87.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) rose 11.89 percent to close at $5.74.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) climbed 11.73 percent to close at $8.76 after reporting launch of proposed global offering of up to 5.22 million ordinary shares.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) gained 11.67 percent to close at $11.39. Liquidia Technologies highlighted presentation of Phase 3 trial data for LIQ861 at ISHLT 39th Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) rose 11.13 percent to close at $6.29 after reporting a plan to divest solar units and focus solely on profitable growth opportunities in semi businesses.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) climbed 11.11 percent to close at $10.00 after the company disclosed that it has received European Patent for Acoustic Shockwave Technology.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) gained 10.61 percent to close at $21.37.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) climbed 9.77 percent to close at $2.36.
- RUHNN HOLDING LTD (NASDAQ: RUHN) rose 9.68 percent to close at $8.61 after dropping 37.20 percent on Wednesday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 8.2 percent to close at $23.08 after the company announced it will be presenting at the 18th annual Needham Healthcare Conference.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) surged 7.95 percent to close at $20.50 following rumors stating the company is exploring strategic options, including potentially getting acquired, using Bank of America as a consultant.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) gained 7.04 percent to close at $3.04.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) gained 6.54 percent to close at $191.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales. The company also provided FY20 EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.80.
- American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) rose 6.4 percent to close at $12.80. William Blair initiated coverage on American Software with an Outperform rating.
- MYOS Corporation (NASDAQ: MYOS) gained 6.08 percent to close at $1.57 after the company signed a distribution agreement with National Sales Associates to sell its sports nutrition brand Yolked and pet product, MYOS Canine, throughout its sales network.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) rose 5.74 percent to close at $1.0400 after reporting top-line results of PL-8177 study for ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory bowel diseases.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) gained 5.49 percent to close at $12.30 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's stock from Underweight to Overweight and raised its price target from $11 to $15.
Losers
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares dipped 59.02 percent to close at $3.18 on Thursday after surging 55.20 percent on Wednesday. Ocean Power Technologies announced a $15 million offering priced at $3.50 per share.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) shares dipped 42.58 percent to close at $4.1000 after the company priced its 487,000 share offering at $5 per share.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) dropped 32.75 percent to close at $0.5790 after the company announced a $20 million offering, comprised of common stock and warrants, priced at $0.70 per share.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 29.02 percent to close at $0.9298 after the company announced and priced a $25 million public offering of common stock and short term warrants at $1.15 per share.
- eMagin Corporation (NYSE: EMAN) dropped 25.62 percent to close at $0.5800 after the company announced a $2 million direct common stock offering to an institutional investor priced at $0.50 per share.
- Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 25.45 percent to close at $9.02 after the company announced a $45 million offering comprised of ordinary shares and warrants.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) dipped 23.61 percent to close at $2.88 after the company issued weak Q1 forecast.
- Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ: PULM) shares fell 23.08 percent to close at $1.2000 after the company announced a $14.4 million upsized public offering priced at $1.35 per unit, which is comprised of one common stock and one warrant.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 18.11 percent to close at $5.88 after surging 39.69 percent on Wednesday.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) dropped 17.12 percent to close at $4.26. ReWalk Robotics priced its 816,914 share registered direct offering at $5.2025 per share.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) declined 15.22 percent to close at $14.71 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) dropped 13.77 percent to close at $27.75.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 13.58 percent to close at $4.2000 after climbing 11.98 percent on Wednesday.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) dropped 12.57 percent to close at $4.52.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) fell 12.4 percent to close at $11.37. Landec reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company projects full-year earnings of $0.15 to $0.18 per share.
- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) dropped 11.26 percent to close at $0.6700 after the company in its investor presentation asked shareholders to approve a 1-for-20 reverse stock split to increase share price. The company also highlighted industry challenges it has recently faced.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) shares dipped 11.21 percent to close at $3.8800.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 9.43 percent to close at $3.41.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares dropped 9.38 percent to close at $3.0900.
- Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) shares declined 9.17 percent to close at $2.08.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares dropped 8.74 percent to close at $63.28.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 8.23 percent to close at $267.78 following release of disappointing production and delivery data.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 7.23 percent to close at $41.05 after reporting a proposed offering of US$225 million convertible senior notes.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) dipped 7.05 percent to close at $2.2400.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) dropped 6.85 percent to close at $4.7600.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) fell 6.83 percent to close at $12.14. Sangamo Therapeutics priced 11 million shares at $11.50 per share.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 5.99 percent to close at $64.49. Guggenheim downgraded Roku from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $77 to $72.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares dropped 4.3 percent to close at $93.70 after the company announced Borderlands 3 will be available for PC exclusively through the Epic Games store, which was met with some negative user reactions.
