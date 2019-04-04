Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) subsidiary recently secured a $22 million contract to provide sustaining engineering services to the T-38 and F-5 aircraft. The contract was awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, UT.

Work related to the deal will be performed in Clearfield, UT, and is scheduled to get completed by Mar 31, 2024. Northrop Grumman will utilize fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds to complete the task.

