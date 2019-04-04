32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) rose 16.9 percent to $7.62 in pre-market trading after the company announced a reorganization plan in its acute care segment and raised FY19 sales guidance.
- TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST) rose 10.9 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading. TheStreet reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split and declared a $1.77 per share special dividend.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) rose 8.6 percent to $7.80 in pre-market trading after surging 39.69 percent on Wednesday.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) rose 7.8 percent to $1.06 in pre-market trading after reporting top-line results of PL-8177 study for ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory bowel diseases.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) rose 7.4 percent to $8.01 in pre-market trading after falling 6.63 percent on Wednesday.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) rose 5.7 percent to $4.63 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.83 percent on Wednesday.
- RUHNN HOLDING LTD (NASDAQ: RUHN) rose 5.7 percent to $ 8.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 37.20 percent on Wednesday.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) rose 4.7 percent to $3.33 in pre-market trading.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 4 percent to $5.74 in pre-market trading after falling 60.60 percent on Wednesday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 3.6 percent to $2.29 in pre-market trading.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 3.6 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading.
- Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) rose 3.3 percent to $48.50 in pre-market trading.
- RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) rose 2.7 percent to $61.00 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat results for its third quarter.
Losers
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) fell 29.2 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 487,000 share offering at $5 per share.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) fell 28.2 percent to $5.57 in pre-market trading after surging 55.20 percent on Wednesday. Ocean Power Technologies’ amended S-1 showed registration for 4.286 million shares of common stocks and warrants.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) fell 26.8 percent to $0.63 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed offering of common stock and warrants.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 26.7 percent to $0.96 in pre-market trading after pricing its underwritten public offering of 21,739,131 shares of common stock and short-term warrants.
- Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ: PULM) shares fell 24.4 percent to $1.18 in pre-market trading. Pulmatrix priced its upsized 10.66 million unit public offering at $1.35 per unit.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) fell 14.8 percent to $11.06 in pre-market trading. Landec reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company projects full-year earnings of $0.15 to $0.18 per share.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) fell 12.4 percent to $15.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 9.1 percent to $265.25 in pre-market trading following release of disappointing production and delivery data.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) fell 7.9 percent to $12.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed common stock offering.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) fell 7.2 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak Q1 forecast.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 7 percent to $4.78 in pre-market trading. ReWalk Robotics priced its 816,914 share registered direct offering at $5.2025 per share.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) fell 6.2 percent to $4.11 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.06 percent on Wednesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 6.2 percent to $4.56 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.98 percent on Wednesday.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 5.1 percent to $42.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed offering of US$225 million convertible senior notes.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 5 percent to $7.45 in pre-market trading after reporting launch of proposed global offering of up to 5.22 million ordinary shares.
- China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE: CEA) fell 4 percent to $40.25 in pre-market trading after rising 15.62 percent on Wednesday.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 3.2 percent to $42.50 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 3 percent to $66.55 in pre-market trading. Guggenheim downgraded Roku from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $77 to $72.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) fell 2.8 percent to $50.09 in pre-market trading after gaining 12.98 percent on Wednesday.
