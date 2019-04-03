Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

XPO Expands 'Connect' Digital Platform Into Last-Mile Deliveries
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
April 03, 2019 11:28am   Comments
Share:
XPO Expands 'Connect' Digital Platform Into Last-Mile Deliveries

Transport and logistics provider XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) said today it has expanded its digital platform, known as "XPO Connect," to the last-mile delivery marketplace, where it is believed to be the largest provider of heavy goods deliveries to residences.

Launched in April 2018, the platform is used by shippers to track and trace their shipments, request a quote and manage their spend with XPO. It was expanded in October to facilitate and hopefully optimize the bid-ask process between trucker and shipper, represented by XPO as a third-party logistics provider.

Now the platform has been targeted at the last-mile, where XPO last year handled, on average, 40,000 shipments per day through 85 last-mile hubs in North America. The technology is designed to give XPO's customers and its vast independent driver- contractor network "deeper visibility" into the last-mile process and "more control over the consumer experience," the company said in a statement announcing the expansion.

For example, retailers and e-tailers will gain capabilities for digital scheduling, geo-tracking, delivery exception monitoring and claims processing, XPO said. Meanwhile, drivers can view available offers, geo-monitor tendered routes, track payments and see their performance metrics, the company added.

XPO said it expects to invest approximately $550 million in technology this year in the U.S. and Europe.

Image sourced from Pixabay

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink

Posted-In: delivery Freight Freightwaves Logistics shippingNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (XPO)

XPO Logistics Analyst Stays Bullish Despite Economic Headwinds, Big Customer Loss
Wagers, XPO's COO, Leaves Company After Position Is Eliminated
XPO, Even After Loss Of A Big Customer, Hangs On To Its Debt Rating From S&P
Fight Over Truck Size Is A Fight Over Profits
Could One Job Change Be At The Heart Of Amazon's $600 Million Decision To Yank XPO Business?
Morgan Stanley Downgrades XPO Logistics, Cites Poor Forward Visibility
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Aurora Cannabis Files Preliminary Prospectus To Raise Up To $750M

Bridges Over Troubled Water