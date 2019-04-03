Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2019 5:09am   Comments
Share:
  • Data on motor vehicle sales for March will be released today.
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ADP national employment report for March is schedule for release at 8:15 a.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Washington, D.C. at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for March will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM's non-manufacturing index for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in Fargo, North Dakota at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

6 Stocks To Watch For April 3, 2019

Earnings Scheduled For April 3, 2019