4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers:
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares are up 15 percent after appointing Linda Findley Kozlowski as President and CEO of the company. Blue Apron also reaffirmed guidance and says it sees significant improvement in Net Loss and is expected to achieve profitability on adjusted EBITDA basis for Q1 and 2019.
- Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company reported earnings of 75 cents per share, beating estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $331.8 million, beating estimates by $2.51 million. The company also added $200 million to its buyback plan.
Losers
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares are down 15 percent after reporting an offering of common shares. The size was not disclosed.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are down 8 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.60, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $3.06 billion, missing estimates by $220 million. The company sees 2019 sales down 5-10 percent, and comp store sales down 5-10 percent.
