Navistar Recalls More Than 24,000 International-Brand Trucks For Exhaust Pipe Defect
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
April 02, 2019 3:45pm   Comments
Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) recently recalled more than 24,000 International model heavy-duty trucks due to a possible defect that could cause the exhaust tail pipe to fall off the vehicles while they are moving, increasing the likelihood of a crash.

The Lisle, Illinois-based truck maker is recalling 22,553 International LT models from the 2016-2020 model years and 1,620 ProStar 73-inch sleeper cab trucks from the 2017-2018 model years. The trucks are equipped with horizontal aftermarket exhaust systems and tailpipes. The exhaust systems in the recall are equipped with a feature code of 07BKP or 07BKR.

In affected vehicles, the rear exhaust and the forward hanger brackets may crack, causing the exhaust pipe to detach from the vehicle, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The LT series trucks were built between December 15, 2015, and February 8, 2019. The ProStar models were built between March 2, 2016, and June 12, 2017.

Navistar plans to notify owners and truck dealers on April 23. If a problem is found, dealers will replace defective brackets with studier ones and will also replace damaged exhaust tailpipes free of charge. NHTSA's recall number is 19V-122.

Image Sourced From Facebook

