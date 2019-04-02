Having Trouble Saving Money? Try These 8 Mind Tricks

Saving money is a habit that you are taught since childhood. It is not a fun thing that your brain enjoys thus making it difficult for most people to do. Learning how to trick your mind on how to spend money well and save it at the same time will solve this problem. If you have a problem with saving your money, here are eight of the best psychological tricks you can use to make it easy.

1. Use Cash Instead Of Cards

Carrying hard cash while going for shopping is a fun trick to save money. Which one is easier for you to do: swiping your debit card to pay a $20 bill to a cashier or giving the cashier $20 for the same? Swiping your debit card seems simpler because you get the feeling that you are spending less. Carry cash and limit swiping. Most people feel more emotionally attached to physical money while paying your bills and thus saving money.

2. Automate Your Finances

It is challenging to receive your monthly salary or any other type of income, and then deduct some amount from it for saving. Setting an automatic deduction mechanism on your paycheck is one of the many amazing tricks to help you with saving because you never feel that the money is being deducted. This is very effective when you set a separate account where your money is automatically transferred on your payday before you spend it on other stuff.

3. Avoid Impulse Buying

Avoiding the temptation to buy things just because they are on display or in an advertisement is difficult, but it is an urge you can fight.The scientists and neurobiologists found the evidence, that shopping cause dopamine spikes. The neurotransmitter surges when you're considering buying something new — anticipating a reward, in other words. For example, you might feel the need to put a pack of gum on your cart on sight while standing at a cash register because you enjoy the flavor and there's not much time until you have to pay. That's why they put it there! To avoid such compromising situations and to spend money on things you don't need, try to reduce your exposure to window shopping, advertisements and impulse buying opportunities. Out of sight, out of mind.

4. Create A Mandatory Waiting Period For New Purchases

Tricking the brain that we need something now is very easy. But some of the things we think we want now, we might not want them as much a month later. Force yourself to take a step back before spending your money on an item to avoid future regrets. You can sleep on a financial decision you need to make to know whether it is worth investing in and you will notice increased savings on your account.

5. Convert Prices To Working Hours

Psychologically tricking your brain to look at the cost of a particular thing differently helps it make the right decision during purchase thus saving money. Before buying anything, convert the price of an item into your working hours and determine if you are willing to spend that particular number of hours on acquiring that thing.

6. Visualize Your Goals

Are you saving for that retirement or for that vacation or a house? These goals seem far-fetched, but one way to keep yourself motivated is to keep picturing achieving them. You can hang photos of your goal on your wall or wrap your debit card with a photo of what you wish to achieve. Visualization will cause you to rethink every time you want to spend.

7. Monitor Your Spending

Get your monthly statement from your bank so that you can keep an eye on where your money is going and track your expenses. This will enable you to see where you are spending much on bills and look for opportunities to save that money.

8. Focus On Ways To Raise Your Income

Many people who have a saving problem think that they only way to get ahead on saving by reducing the expenses, but increasing your earnings is a also a valid option to consider. If you want to accomplish a particular goal, you can work overtime, invest your money or even try opening your own business. But be careful not increase your expenditure byt the same amount as the extra income. Rather, you should put that extra pay to your saving account to achieve some future goals.

Saving money always require a lot of discipline and self-control today, which can be difficult for a lot of people. But trying these psycological tricks could help you develop good financial habits, making it easier tomorrow.