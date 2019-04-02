Truck drivers with minor damage to their vehicle now have a speedier way to handle that claim if they are a Progressive Insurance (NYSE: PGR) commercial customer. Progressive has rolled out a photo inspection tool through its app that allows drivers with minor damage to snap a picture of the damage to start the claims process.

The company also announced a partnership with the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF) and was promoting its TruckerTerritory.com website, which offers information about healthy living among other tips to drivers.

Dave Lubeck, business development consultant for Progressive, told FreightWaves that TruckerTerritory.com is a site dedicated to helping truck drivers live a healthier lifestyle.

"We really want to get things set up [on the site] that show the trucker what is out there," Lubeck said, noting that the site also includes tips on finances.

Currently, visitors to the site can download an original song, Ride with Me, featuring Kevin Kinney for free. For each download, Progressive has pledged to donate $1, up to $5,000, to SCF.

The song tells the tale of a small-town couple at a crossroads, Progressive explained. They both are searching for escape, but don't agree on how. The male singer believes trucking is the answer, but do they break up, leaving her behind, or can he convince her to make the highway their home?

SCF is a 501(c)(3) charity that helps over-the-road (OTR)/regional semi-truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury, occurring within the last year, has caused them to be out of work.

The collaboration between Progressive and St. Christopher's goes beyond a song, though, and is centered around driver health and the TruckerTerritory.com website. The site features sections on:

Cab Cuisine – Recipes for the road

Truck Fit – Tips and videos to help drivers stay in shape on the road

Rig Riot – Games and comics to help occupy a driver's downtime

Health on the Highway – Tips and advice to stay mentally fit

Got Your Ears On – A podcast with Dave Nemo and friends discussing the world of trucking

Truckers of America – real stories of real truckers

Toolbox – Business tips for owner operators

Money Tune-Up – A podcast dedicated to saving truckers money

In addition, the collaboration with SCF is producing programs such Rigs Without Cigs, a stop-smoking initiative that provides drivers with nicotine-free alternatives and digital tools to assist in quitting smoking. Progressive and SCF are also offering free flu, pneumonia and shingles vaccinations to all OTR drivers with a Class A commercial driver's license (CDL). Simply visit TruckerTerritory.com and print out a voucher, which can be used at Kroger, The Little Clinic, Walgreens or The Medical Shoppe at Whites Travel Center. Those wanting to take advantage of the offer must show a Class A CDL at the time of the visit.

On the insurance front, Progressive has just rolled out a new photo estimating tool aimed at speeding the repair process and cutting downtime for truckers.

"There are so many truckers that have small dings that need to be fixed, yet the truck is drivable," Lubeck said.

A driver takes a photo of the damage and sends the information and photo to an adjuster through the Progressive app. Arrangements are made for the repair (including self-repair) and, if approved, a reimbursement is made.

Lubeck explained that this program is only available in instances where the damage is minor, it is a one-vehicle incident and the truck is still drivable. Any kind of incident where a second vehicle is involved must still go through the regular claims process.

"We believe it will save time [in the claims process]," Lubeck said, although "it's still in the proof- of-process stage."

Once the driver reports the claim, Progressive said, a claims representative then provides access to the photo estimating capability through a code that is sent via text to the driver. The driver does not have to take the truck to meet an adjuster.

