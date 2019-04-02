Canadian Carrier Bison Transport Acquires Wisconsin-Based Trucking Fleet

Canadian trucking company Bison Transport acquired H.O. Wolding Inc., or HOW, a 320-truck dry van fleet headquartered in Amherst, Wisconsin, on April 1.

HOW has truckload operations in the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast regions of the U.S.

The acquisition of HOW represents a strategic investment in the U.S. domestic transportation services market, said Rob Penner, president and chief executive of Bison Transport. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Bison Transport is one of the largest carriers in Canada and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company was incorporated in 1969 by owner Duncan M. Jessiman, Bison's chairman and sole shareholder. One of Canada's largest carriers, Bison Transport serves Canada and 48 states in the U.S. The company offers full truckload service, full-service logistics, dedicated fleet operations, yard management, and warehousing and distribution.

HOW will work alongside Britton Transport, another Bison subsidiary, to provide services to its customers in the U.S. "The people at HOW have built a great reputation for how they serve their customers and their team of professional drivers and we want to see that continue to thrive and grow," Penner said in a release.

Marc Wolding will serve as president of HOW, Penner said.

