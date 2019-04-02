A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Durable-Goods Orders Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded flat in early pre-market trade. Data on motor vehicle sales for March will be released today. Data on durable goods orders for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4 points to 26,254, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 0.75 points to 2,871.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 1.25 points to 7,499.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.5 percent to trade at $69.32 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.9 percent to trade at $62.12 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.2 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.2 percent and German DAX 30 index gained 0.5 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.7 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.3 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.02 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.21 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.20 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.48 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $20 to $34.

CommScope shares rose 4 percent to $23.10 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News