A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Durable-Goods Orders Data

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2019 7:27am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded flat in early pre-market trade. Data on motor vehicle sales for March will be released today. Data on durable goods orders for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4 points to 26,254, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 0.75 points to 2,871.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 1.25 points to 7,499.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.5 percent to trade at $69.32 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.9 percent to trade at $62.12 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.2 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.2 percent and German DAX 30 index gained 0.5 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.7 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.3 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.02 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.21 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.20 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.48 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $20 to $34.

CommScope shares rose 4 percent to $23.10 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) reported a FY18 loss of $0.50 per share on sales of $39.91 million.
  • UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI) announced plans to acquire 100 percent of the publicly held units of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU). UGI raised its quarterly dividend from $0.26 to $0.30 per share and lowered its FY19 adjusted EPS guidance.
  • Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares tumbled over 40 percent in pre-market trading after the company received a complete response letter from the FDA addressing deficiencies in its New Drug Application for Gimoti.
  • OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Earnings came in at $(0.11), missing estimates by 3 cents. The company said it will present late-breaking abstract at ATS meeting from May 17-22.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

