TFI Expands U.S. Specialized Truckload Business With New Acquisition

TFI International (TSX:TFII) has purchased U.S. specialized carrier Aulick Leasing and its affiliated trailer manufacturer, ShirAul, the Canadian transportation company announced today.

Nebraska-based Aulick has 120 tractors and 300 trailers that operate out of four terminals. It offers contract hauling of dry bulk, aggregate materials and food items. ShirAul produces the Bullet, an aluminum dump tank trailer.

"Aulick's deep presence across the central and western U.S. and ShirAul's trailer manufacturing expertise make the combined entity a compelling strategic fit for our Specialized Truckload growth objectives in the U.S.," TFI CEO Alain Bédard said in a statement.

The acquisition strengthens TFI's specialized truckload business in the U.S. In February, TFI purchased Schilli Corporation, a specialized truckload company based in Missouri, with 340 trucks and 500 trailers.

"Schilli was the first step of [TFI] trying to grow specialty," Bédard said in comments with analysts in February.

Montreal-based TFI is Canada's largest transportation company. It reported record financial results in February, with strong growth in its truckload business.

Image sourced from Pixabay

