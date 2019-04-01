4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) shares are up 1 percent after reporting a $1.25-billion buyback.
Losers
- Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) shares are down 40 percent after voluntarily withdraws its application for premarket notification 510(K) regulatory clearance of J-Plasma/Renuvion for use in dermal resurfacing procedures.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) shares are down 14 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.11), missing estimates by 3 cents. The company said it will present late-breaking abstract at ATS meeting from May 17-22.
- Tricida Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a 5-million share common stock offering.
