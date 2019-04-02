Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is leaving no stone unturned to bolster presence further in the Internet services space globally. Last week, Google entered into a memorandum of understanding with Cuba-based telecommunications service provider, ETECSA, in order to strengthen Internet connectivity in Cuba where people still lack proper internet coverage and speed.

The search giant and ETECSA, which enjoys monopoly in Cuba, will collaborate to work on the development of a direct connection between their networks which in turn will improve the Internet traffic exchange.

Cuba Holds Promise

Cuba is experiencing increasing demand for Internet connection and services. Further, the smartphone usage penetration in the country is growing.

The roll out of 3G wireless mobile telecommunications technology by ETECSA in the country at the end of 2018 is a testament to the above-mentioned facts. Up until then, the citizens of Cuba only had access to home Internet and public Wi-Fi hotspots.

Consequently, Google's latest move will help it to cater to the ongoing digitization in Cuba. In fact, the company is well poised to leverage the benefits of growing Internet and smartphone usage in the country.

Additionally, the setup of Internet traffic exchange service as part of the deal will offer faster access to Google's content on its servers in the country.

