62 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares jumped 31.94 percent to close at $0.7125 on Friday after the company announced an exclusive cannabis licensing and cooperation agreement with Theracann International.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) gained 30.11 percent to close at $12.36 after gaining 18.16 percent on Thursday.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) gained 22.52 percent to close at $117.78. Gilead Sciences and GALAPAGOS announced that a Phase 3 study, dubbed FINCH3, of its investigational, oral, selective JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib in adults with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis achieved its primary endpoint in the proportion of patients achieving an American College of Rheumatology 20 percent response at Week 24.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares climbed 22 percent to close at $4.9499.
- New Fortress Energy LLC (NYSE: NFE) climbed 17.86 percent to close at $11.68.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) jumped 17.48 percent to close at $3.3600 after the company provided an update on the pipeline development and corporate highlight.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) gained 16.8 percent to close at $9.94.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) rose 16.49 percent to close at $26.21.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) shares jumped 15.84 percent to close at $14.77.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) gained 15.79 percent to close at $44.37 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and announced plans to purchase Ipswitch for $225 million in cash.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) gained 15.2 percent to close at $3.79.
- Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) shares gained 14.96 percent to close at $84.30 after Sachem Head Capital Management reported an 8.9 percent active stake in the company's stock.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) climbed 14.06 percent to close at $6.49.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) gained 13.69 percent to close at $105.12.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares climbed 13.63 percent to close at $10.09 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Puyi Inc. - American Depository (NASDAQ: PUYI) gained 13.33 percent to close at $6.80.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) rose 13.22 percent to close at $3.3400.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) climbed 12.59 percent to close at $4.65.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares rose 12.58 percent to close at $20.76.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) climbed 12.54 percent to close at $6.91.
- Graña y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE: GRAM) shares rose 12.54 percent to close at $3.50.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) gained 11.39 percent to close at $0.8800 after results of special procedures performed by company's auditor revealed no evidence of fictitious sales or of fictitious customers, and definitely disprove the malicious assertions set forth in Andri report.
- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) rose 11.31 percent to close at $15.75.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) climbed 10.96 percent to close at $8.10.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 10.82 percent to close at $20.39.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) climbed 10.75 percent to close at $2.37 on Friday.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) gained 10.73 percent to close at $3.20 after reporting strong Q4 results.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares rose 10.62 percent to close at $3.54.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) gained 10.44 percent to close at $25.08.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) climbed 9.82 percent to close at $9.51.
- CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) rose 9.61 percent to close at $69.80 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) climbed 9.45 percent to close at $6.60 after the company provided a business and clinical update, highlighting its MultiAA T Cell therapies and treatment candidates, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110, for ovarian and breast cancer.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) gained 9.09 percent to close at $5.52.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) climbed 7.88 percent to close at $94.34 after the company received positive opinions from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for both REVLIMID and IMNOVID for patients with multiple myeloma.
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) rose 4.62 percent to close at $76.95 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from 31 cents to 37 cents.
Losers
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) dipped 58.91 percent to close at $0.2898 on Friday after the company announced a public offering of its common stock.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares dropped 41.55 percent to close at $1.66 after the company reported initial findings on its first Human TAEUS feasibility study of liver fat; the data showed a correlation of only .61 between ENDRA's thermoacoustic measurements and MRI.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) shares dipped 33.18percent to close at $2.9600 on Friday.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares dropped 22.38 percent to close at $1.6300.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) fell 22.05 percent to close at $2.5800 after rising 45.18 percent on Thursday.
- RH (NYSE: RH) fell 21.97 percent to close at $102.95. RH reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its full-year outlook.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) declined 20 percent to close at $2.4000 after reporting Q4 results.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) fell 19.85 percent to close at $5.49 after surging 102.07 percent on Thursday.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) fell 19.56 percent to close at $19.20 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) dipped 19.32 percent to close at $1.67.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dropped 17.68 percent to close at $5.03.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 17.12 percent to close at $11.86 after declining 48.89 percent on Thursday.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) dipped 13.72 percent to close at $5.47.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) dropped 13.26 percent to close at $2.8623 after the company announced it appointed Yang (Sean) Liu as CEO and Lili Jiang as CFO of the company.
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) dipped 10.66 percent to close at $1.7600 after the company announced 8 million shares offering at $1.50 per share.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) fell 10.22 percent to close at $2.02.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) dropped 9.72 percent to close at $5.20. Chiasma priced its 6.32 million share offering at $4.75 per share.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) dipped 9.36 percent to close at $4.9400.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) fell 9.19 percent to close at $36.38.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) dropped 9.03 percent to close at $2.92.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) dipped 8.17 percent to close at $27.41.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) dropped 8.08 percent to close at $3.9800 following downbeat Q4 results.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) fell 7.45 percent to close at $4.3500 after jumping 34.29 percent on Thursday.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) shares fell 7 percent to close at $2.7900 after reporting Q4 results.
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) fell 5.93 percent to close at $40.43 after the company announced it would need to make a public offering for $3.5 billion to fund a $6.9 billion cancer drug deal with the Japanese company Daiichi Sankyo.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) declined 5.65 percent to close at $13.69.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) fell 5.14 percent to close at $30.25 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
