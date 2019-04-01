Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2019 4:18am   Comments
  • Data on retail sales for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The manufacturing PMI for March is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • Data on business inventories for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM manufacturing composite index for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on construction spending for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

