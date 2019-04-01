Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- Data on retail sales for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The manufacturing PMI for March is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on business inventories for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The ISM manufacturing composite index for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on construction spending for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
