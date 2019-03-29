What The Truck?!? March 29, 2019

Subscribe for free: Apple Podcasts l Google Play l Stitcher l Spotify

What The Truck?!? episode 61

What the Truck is going on in all things freight this week? Well, a lot. Like Friday is the day that the Freight Futures becomes reality. We also discuss private equity and VC in transportation logistics and celebrate freight and tech and innovation.

Redwood Logistics is one of the nation's fastest growing logistics providers, fueled by industry-leading technology and a passionate team of experts. From Multimodal Brokerage and dedicated truckload to 3rd party logistics and TMS consulting, implementation and integration… Redwood Logistics delivers next-generation solutions for its clients—and much more than a truckload.

Weekly Market Update:

Flatbed outlook for 2019 looks significantly worse compared to 2018

Brokers, carriers, and Wall Street agree: freight volumes stagnant

Economic outlook depends on the data points you believe

Radio Recap: independent contractors, rails, futures, and data

And then on to the other big headlines of the week:

Private equity on a mission to bring transport and logistics into the future

Autonomous, electric and regulatory barriers: Navistar's Gilligan paints a path forward

Big deal, little deal (what's the deal with you)?

LIDAR company lands $60M

Chinese commercial vehicle market expected to continue softening through 2022

UPS and Matternet launch commercial drone deliveries on N.C. hospital campus

Uber buys Middle East rival Careem for $3.1 billion

Volkswagen partners with Amazon subsidiary to improve operational efficiency

Indian logistics startup Delhivery attains unicorn status with new financial raise

All-electric seaplane fleet coming to the Pacific Northwest

Canadian trucker XTL says hourly driver pay program is paying off

