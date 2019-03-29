31 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 32.9 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading after issuing an update on pipeline developments and corporate highlights.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 23.9 percent to $3.58 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q4 results.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) rose 27.9 percent to $49.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and announced plans to purchase Ipswitch for $225 million in cash.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 24.5 percent to $7.51 in pre-market trading. TapImmune provided a business and clinical update, wherein it said it plans to advance a Phase 2 Company-sponsored clinical trial in post-transplant acute myeloid leukemia, as it looks forward to finalize its clinical protocol by the end of the second quarter of 2019 and submit an IND in the third quarter.
- voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) rose 20 percent to $2.64 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares rose 17.8 percent to $3.18 in pre-market trading after surging 16.88 percent on Thursday.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) rose 14.5 percent to $110.09 in pre-market trading. Gilead Sciences and GALAPAGOS announced that a Phase 3 study, dubbed FINCH3, of its investigational, oral, selective JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib in adults with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis achieved its primary endpoint in the proportion of patients achieving an American College of Rheumatology 20 percent response at Week 24.
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) rose 12.2 percent to $82.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from 31 cents to 37 cents.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) rose 11.7 percent to $10.12 in pre-market trading after gaining 18.16 percent on Thursday.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) rose 11.4 percent to $3.12 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 7.9 percent to $9.18 in pre-market trading.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 6.5 percent to $5.55 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares rose 6.6 percent to $9.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) rose 6.6 percent to $2.59 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.29 percent on Thursday.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) shares rose 5.4 percent to $44.00 in pre-market trading following 2018 earnings.
- CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) rose 5.1 percent to $66.90 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) rose 2.1 percent to $50.08 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan is leaving the C-suite at a bank that has faced accusations of predatory lending, the creation of fraudulent customer savings and checking accounts and the forced sale of auto insurance to loan clients. Sloan is retiring effective June 30 and is stepping down immediately from his roles as CEO, president and board member, Wells Fargo said in a Thursday afternoon statement.
Losers
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) fell 20.2 percent to $5.47 in pre-market trading after surging 102.07 percent on Thursday.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) fell 16.7 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common stock.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) fell 16.5 percent to $19.94 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) fell 16 percent to $2.78 in pre-market trading after rising 45.18 percent on Thursday.
- RH (NYSE: RH) fell 15.1 percent to $112.00 in pre-market trading. RH reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its full-year outlook.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) shares fell 12.2 percent to $70.00 in pre-market trading.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) fell 8.7 percent to $71.50 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak first-quarter guidance. Oxford Industries also raised its quarterly dividend from 34 cents per share to 37 cents per share.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) fell 7.2 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 34.29 percent on Thursday.
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) fell 5.7 percent to $40.51 in pre-market trading following a $6.9 billion cancer drug deal with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co.
- GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GSVC) fell 5.5 percent to $7.91 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.72 percent on Thursday.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) fell 5.4 percent to $3.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 46.93 percent on Thursday.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 5 percent to $13.60 in pre-market trading after declining 48.89 percent on Thursday.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 4.3 percent to $3.11 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.16 percent on Thursday.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) fell 4.2 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.34 percent on Thursday.
