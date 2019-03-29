A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Economic Reports

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade.

Data on personal income and consumer spending for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the Chicago PMI for March is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Data on new home sales for February and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in St. Thomas, USVI at 9:25 a.m. ET, while Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in New York at 10:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Board Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak in New York at 12:05 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 109 points to 25,846, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 11.75 points to 2,832.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 35 points to 7,387.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.1 percent to trade at $68.59 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.4 percent to trade at $60.12 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.7 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.4 percent and German DAX 30 index gained 0.4 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.3 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.6 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.82 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.96 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 3.2 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 1.42 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $185 to $124.

RH shares fell 15 percent to $112.26 in pre-market trading.

