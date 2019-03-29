58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares climbed 102.06 percent to close at $6.85 on Thursday after surging 8.65 percent on Wednesday.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares jumped 57.04 percent to close at $37.80 after the company reported Q4 results and disclosed positive long-term clinical trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis. Tricida also reported a $200 million debt facility with Hercules Capital.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) rose 46.93 percent to close at $4.0700.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 45.18 percent to close at $3.31.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares rose 34.29 percent to close at $4.70.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) gained 27.91 percent to close at $3.30.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) shares gained 24.31 percent to close at $2.2500.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) rose 22.77 percent to close at $40.06 after reporting upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA) rose 17.71 percent to close at $24.13 after the company announced it will be acquired by ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON).
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) climbed 17.22 percent to close at $3.5400.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares rose 16.88 percent to close at $2.7000.
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) rose 14.76 percent to close at $127.26 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also added $750 million to its buyback plan, extending to June 2023.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) rose 14.28 percent to close at $58.90 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company raised 2020 guidance.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares rose 14.13 percent to close at $167.54 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also reported a $500 million buyback.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) climbed 13.04 percent to close at $2.60.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) rose 11.56 percent to close at $3.57.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) gained 10.45 percent to close at $2.2200.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) rose 10.2 percent to close at $3.24.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) climbed 9.86 percent to close at $8.13.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) rose 9.74 percent to close at $19.95.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) gained 8.62 percent to close at $4.4100 following Q4 results.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) rose 8.16 percent to close at $129.80 after reporting upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) rose 8.06 percent to close at $13.40 after jumping 38.55 percent on Wednesday.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) gained 6.87 percent to close at $2.8000.
- Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) rose 5.2 percent to close at $175.12 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY19 EPS guidance.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) gained 4.23 percent to close at $0.4460 after the company announced it entered into a research collaboration agreement with Glycosystem Therapeutics to develop cellular immunotherapies for cancer patients.
Losers
- Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRTO) shares dipped 85.6 percent to close at $0.5010 after the company announced its Phase 3 trial of PATENCY-2 did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) dropped 48.89 percent to close at $14.31 after climbing 220.00 percent on Wednesday. Reebonz announced a $20,000,000 ordinary share offering. The offering has not yet been priced.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) declined 40.73 percent to close at $3.9950 after the company reported a Q4 net loss of $107.2 million and sales of $65.7 million.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) dropped 38.04 percent to close at $6.01 after the company stated its CFO resigned amid audit work. The company is being investigated by Block & Leviton LLP for violations of federal securities law.
- Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) shares fell 32.57 percent to close at $10.81. CPLP reported completion of merger and 1-for-7 reverse unit split.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares fell 32.17 percent to close at $4.8500.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 30.41 percent to close at $6.34 after dropping 10.25 percent on Wednesday.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) fell 25.37 percent to close at $0.5000 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(0.21), down from $(0.08) last year, and Q4 sales of $12.68 million, down from $14.43 million last year.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) dropped 22.58 percent to close at $2.1600.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 20.4 percent to close at $3.1600 after the company announced and priced a $2.25 million direct offering at $3.50 per share.
- Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) dropped 19.91 percent to close at $1.7700 after the company priced a 10.5 million share stock offering at $1.90 per share.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 19.22 percent to close at $8.11 after reporting a Q4 loss of $0.20 per share on sales of $16.17 million.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) dropped 16.32 percent to close at $0.6943 after the stock climbed as much as 76 percent Wednesday before pulling back to end the day up 45 percent.
- Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ: YOGA) fell 15.69 percent to close at $0.8600 after reporting a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of $3.8 million, up from $3.5 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $14 million, missing estimates by $60,000. The company sees a first quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $1 million-$1.5 million.
- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) fell 15.13 percent to close at $2.3000 after surging 39.69 percent on Wednesday.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) dipped 14.65 percent to close at $14.51.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) fell 14.37 percent to close at $4.23.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) declined 13.84 percent to close at $10.27.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) shares dropped 13.11 percent to close at $7.29.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 12.16 percent to close at $3.2500 after gaining 12.46 percent on Wednesday.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) dropped 11.15 percent to close at $23.66 after a media report stated Blackstone is no longer interested in acquiring the company following months of speculation.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) shares declined 11.11 percent to close at $9.12.
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE: BIOX) dropped 10.88 percent to close at $5.08.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares fell 10.26 percent to close at $2.1000 after surging 24.47 percent on Wednesday.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) dropped 10.13 percent to close at $6.03.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) dipped 10.07 percent to close at $5.45 following fiscal year 2018 results.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) fell 9.58 percent to close at $4.9100 following downbeat Q4 sales.
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) dropped 9.95 percent to close at $131.48 after the company announced it would be acquired by ZF Friedrichshafen for $136.50 per share despite closing at $146.01 per share Wednesday.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares declined 9.89 percent to close at $4.10.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares fell 9 percent to close at $4.1679.
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSE: LIQT) dropped 8.85 percent to close at $2.0600.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares fell 8.3 percent to close at $2.4300 after rising 25.00 percent on Wednesday.
