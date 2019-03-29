Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2019 4:20am   Comments
  • Data on personal income and consumer spending for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in St. Thomas, USVI at 9:25 a.m. ET.
  • The Chicago PMI for March is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • Data on new home sales for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in New York at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Board Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak in New York at 12:05 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Board Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will speak in New York at 12:45 p.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

