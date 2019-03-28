5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.17, beating estimates by 38 cents. Sales came in at $1.19 billion, beating estimates by $20 million. The company raised its quarterly dividend from 31 cents to 37 cents.

Losers:

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) shares are down 18 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $3 per share, beating estimates by 15 cents per share. Sales came in at $670.891 million, beating estimates by $4.291 million.

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares are down 15 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 77 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $304.1 million, missing estimates by $13.21 million. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) shares are down 13 percent after reporting an offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed.

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) shares are down 9 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.08, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $298.535 million, missing estimates by $3.3 million. The company issued weak first-quarter guidance. Oxford Industries also raised its quarterly dividend from 34 cents per share to 37 cents per share.