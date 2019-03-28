Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google CEO Sundar Pichai met with President Donald Trump Wednesday to discuss topics ranging from the military to political fairness.

What Happened

Trump's chat with the Google executive didn't appear on the White House's official schedule, but was confirmed by the Trump in a tweet, Bloomberg reported.

Trump said in the tweet that Pichai is "totally committed to the U.S. Military, not the Chinese Military."

Trump is referring to Google's business in China, which Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford said is "indirectly benefiting the Chinese military." The company is researching mobile computing and artificial intelligence initiatives within China.

Pichai was also scheduled to meet Dunford Wednesday.

Why It's Important

A Google spokeswoman told Bloomberg in a statement the company is "pleased to have productive conversations with the president about investing in the future of the American workforce, the growth of emerging technologies and our ongoing commitment to working with the U.S. government."

What's Next

Trump followed up in a second tweet Wednesday afternoon.

....Also discussed political fairness and various things that @Google can do for our Country. Meeting ended very well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2019

It remains unclear what specific actions the company pledged it will take to ease concerns that it is indirectly helping the Chinese military.

